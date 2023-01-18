Arizona's 2023 football schedule released; Wildcats open Pac-12 play at Stanford

The dates for the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 football schedule in 2023 were unveiled Wednesday.

In Year 3 of the Jedd Fisch era, after finishing 2022 with a 5-7 record, Arizona will open up Pac-12 play on the road at Stanford on Sept. 23. That follows a three-game nonconference schedule that features the season opener against Northern Arizona in Tucson, followed by the road opener at Mississippi State and a home contest against UTEP.

Following Arizona’s conference opener at Stanford, the Wildcats turn around to host Washington on Sept. 30. In October, the UA will have two road trips, at USC and Washington State, before a bye on Oct. 21. The WSU game will mark quarterback Jayden de Laura's return to Pullman.

With the Trojans bolting for the Big Ten in 2024, the game against USC on either Friday, Oct. 6, or Saturday, Oct. 7, in Los Angeles could potentially be the last time Arizona plays at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. USC landed three transfers from Arizona since the transfer portal opened up last month: wide receiver Dorian Singer, cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs.

Following their bye, the Wildcats end October with a home game against Oregon State. The Wildcats' last football game against UCLA as a Pac-12 opponent is on Nov. 4 in Tucson. Arizona's first game against the Deion Sanders-coached Colorado Buffaloes is the following week. The Wildcats' final home game of the season is against defending Pac-12 champion Utah on Nov. 18.

The Territorial Cup showdown at Arizona State, which has recently been played on Fridays after Thanksgiving, will take place on Saturday, Nov. 25, in Tempe.

Here’s a complete look at Arizona’s schedule in ‘23, with home games bolded:

Sept. 2: Northern Arizona

Sept. 9: at Mississippi State

Sept. 16: UTEP

Sept. 23: at Stanford

Sept. 30: Washington

Oct. 6 or Oct. 7: at USC

Oct. 14: at Washington State

Oct. 21: BYE

Oct. 28: Oregon State

Nov. 4: UCLA

Nov. 11: at Colorado

Nov. 18: Utah

Nov. 25: at Arizona State

Dec. 1 or Dec. 2: Pac-12 championship

Extra points

• Arizona is adding a former local standout to its 2023 roster. Chase Randall, a former Canyon del Oro defensive lineman, is returning home to play for the UA, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening. The 6-2, 265-pound defensive tackle joins the Wildcats as a walk-on after playing one season at Valparaiso in Indiana. Randall recorded one tackle in seven games at Valpo. Randall graduated from CDO in 2021 and was high school teammates with current Arizona reserve running back Stevie Rocker. Randall was named a Top 22 player by the Star entering his senior season at CDO in 2020.

• Fisch and offensive coordinator Brennan Carroll are in Hawaii and have visited the families of current Wildcats, including wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, de Laura, offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea and defensive lineman Julian Savaiinaea, linebacker Kamuela Ka’aihue and safety Gavin Hunter.