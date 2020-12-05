Arizona's campus is almost too quiet for Wildcats' football-basketball doubleheader

Wearing a navy blue Arizona Wildcats pullover, Sean Miller walked out of the west side of McKale Center Saturday afternoon, a book bag hanging over his shoulder after the UA’s nail-biting win over Eastern Washington.

As he walked, Miller ate a pretzel.

A few hundred yards away, the UA football team was putting the final touches on its preparation for Saturday night’s game against Colorado.

The eerily quiet scene was unlike any in recent UA history.

The Cherry Street parking structure was free to the public, but nowhere near full. The lot outside Arizona Stadium, which is usually blocked off for home football games, had plenty of spots available. Since UA students are finishing the fall semester remotely after Thanksgiving break, the Arizona campus was silent.

No tailgating, no fan activities. The only “Wildcat Walk” was being done by Miller, to his car. Besides the basketball coach and a fan who offered a word of congratulations, there wasn’t a soul within 200 feet in any direction.