Arizona's final game vs. Cal is canceled; Wildcats finish season 0-5

The Pac-12 football schedule for the final weekend will not include the Arizona Wildcats.

After releasing the slate Sunday morning, the conference sent out an update a little over eight hours later. The originally scheduled Arizona-Cal game will not be played due to both teams "not having the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game."

As a result, Arizona's season is over. The Wildcats finished 0-5 - the first winless campaign in program history.

Arizona fired Coach Kevin Sumlin on Saturday, one day after the UA lost to rival Arizona State 70-7. Defensive coordinator Paul Rhoads is serving as the team's interim coach.

Cal couldn’t play this past Saturday because of COVID-19 contact-tracing issues. Specifically, the Golden Bears did not have “the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for the game as a result of one positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case confirmed via a PCR test ... and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact-tracing protocols.”

Contact-tracing protocols can last beyond a week. Cal was unable to play its Nov. 7 opener against Washington, then faced UCLA the following Sunday – the extra day allowing just enough Golden Bears to be cleared.