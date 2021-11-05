Arizona's homecoming game vs. Cal will be played despite Bears missing 'multiple' players

Arizona’s homecoming game against Cal on Saturday – in doubt after the Golden Bears encountered a COVID issue – will proceed as planned, the Star has learned.

Cal announced Thursday that “multiple” football players “are in COVID protocol and will not be available to play in Saturday's game at Arizona.”

It isn’t known how many players are unavailable, but it apparently isn’t enough to cancel or postpone the game. Cal also was at risk of forfeiting if it were unable to field a team.

The Golden Bears (3-5, 2-3 Pac-12) have won two in a row and are seeking to end a five-game losing streak against Arizona. The Wildcats (0-8, 0-5) are seeking to stop a 20-game overall losing streak, the longest active skid in the nation.

The game is scheduled for a noon kickoff on Pac-12 Networks. It’s also a “red out” game for fans.

Last year, amid the apex of the pandemic, several Pac-12 games were declared “no contests.” Cal played only four games, tied for fewest in the conference. Arizona played in five.