Arizona's Jacob Cowing, Jordan Morgan named first-team All-Pac-12 by PFF; 4 Wildcats honored in all

Pro Football Focus has released its All-Pac-12 teams, and four Arizona Wildcats made the squad.

Tackle Jordan Morgan and receiver Jacob Cowing were named to the first team; safety Jaxen Turner was named to the second team; and receiver Dorian Singer was named to the third team.

Despite missing the final two-plus games because of injury, Morgan finished the regular season as PFF’s second-highest-graded tackle in the Pac-12. The site charged him with only one sack allowed.

Cowing leads the conference and ranks sixth nationally with 85 receptions to go along with 1,034 yards (fourth in the Pac-12) and seven touchdowns (tied for sixth).

Singer has 1,105 receiving yards, tops in the league, heading into Friday’s Pac-12 Championship Game between USC and Utah. His average of 16.7 yards per catch ranks fifth. (UA freshman Tetairoa McMillan is first at 18.0.)

Turner is PFF’s third-highest-graded safety in the Pac-12. He’s tied for ninth in the conference with a team- and career-high 79 tackles. He also has two interceptions, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.