Arizona's Jamarye Joiner, Kyon Barrs will return for camp after missing offseason

After being sidelined for spring ball and most of the offseason, Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Jamarye Joiner and defensive tackle Kyon Barrs, both of whom suffered foot injuries in the spring, will be available for the start of preseason training camp on Wednesday, according to head coach Jedd Fisch at Pac-12 Media Day on Friday.

Both Barrs and Joiner underwent surgery in Los Angeles with specialists tied to the L.A. Rams, the NFL team Fisch was an assistant for in 2018.

For Joiner, the 6-foot-1-inch, 209-pound Tucson native and Cienega High School product will return to a wide receiver corps that includes UTEP transfer preseason All-Pac-12 selection Jacob Cowing, star freshman Tetairoa McMillan, Dorian Singer, Kevin Green, Anthony Simpson and A.J. Jones, among others.

The fifth-year Joiner will attempt to work his way back into Arizona's offense after three foot operations over the last two years for the "Jones fracture" he initially suffered during spring 2020. After returning in 2021, Joiner swapped reps at wide receiver and quarterback, totaling 204 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

Barrs, a 6-3, 297-pound All-Pac-12 selection, is expected to be among Arizona's top defensive players in 2022 after a 2021 campaign that included 33 tackles, eight stops for loss and a team-high five sacks in 10 games.