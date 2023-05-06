In the eyes of scouts at Pro Football Focus, Arizona left tackle Jordan Morgan is one of the best at his position for the upcoming college football season.

PFF gave Morgan, who was the top-rated offensive tackle in the Pac-12 last season, a grade of 83.1, which ranks third behind Notre Dame's Joe Alt (91.4) and Duke's Graham Barton (88.2).

Other Pac-12 offensive tackles to crack PFF's Top 10: USC's Jonah Monheim (82), Oregon State's Taliese Fuaga (80.4) and Washington's Roger Rosengarten (79.6).

The 6-6, 320 pound Morgan, a Tucson native and former Marana High School star, only surrendered one sack in 443 pass-blocking snaps, according to PFF.

After completing his fourth season at the UA, the multi-year starter was expected to bolt early for the NFL Draft and likely get drafted in the first two days, but a season-ending knee injury in the Wildcats' upset win over No. 12 UCLA brought him back to the UA for his final season.