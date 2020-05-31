Arizona's Kevin Sumlin releases two-part statement on death of George Floyd

"(One hundred and thirty-seven) hours of calming my young black sons, of alleviating their wirst fears, of trying to explain — again — why this keeps happening in our country.

"(One hundred and thirty-seven) hours of many Americans, 'Not again.'

"(One hundred and thirty-seven) hours of Black Americans wondering when it will all end.

"(One hundred and thirty-seven) hours of protests, looting, calls for peace, calls for unity.

"In the time that has passed since George Floyd's death, my emotions have run from immense anger to frustration; horror to resolve; sadness to hope.

"I wear many hats each day: Father, brother, son, coach, friend, boss, colleague. But yet not matter what hat I put on, the color of my skin does not change. Being a college head football coach, blessed to earn more than I ever could have imagined, does not make me immune to the same suspicious stares, to the same fears of being pulled over, to the same assumptions that others make of me, to the same racist remarks sent in my directions simply because I am black.