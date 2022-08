Arizona's Kyle Ostendorp named second-team preseason All-American by AP

Kyle Ostendorp has been named a second-team preseason All-American by the Associated Press, the latest summer award given to the Wildcats' standout punter.

Ostendorp has also been named a preseason first-team All-American by the Pro Football Network, a second-team All-American by The Sporting News as well as a preseason first-team All-Pac-12 pick. The junior from Phoenix is also among the early-season candidates for the Ray Guy Award.

Ostendorp was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2021 after leading the conference — and setting a program record — with an average of 49.2 yards per punt. Ostendorp punted for 2,852 total yards during the season. He averaged 56.2 yards per punt in last season's loss to Washington. The AP's first-team preseason pick is Rutgers senior Adam Korsak.

Special teams are expected to be a strength for Arizona, which opens its 2022 season Sept. 3 at San Diego State. Kicker Tyler Loop was perfect on field goals and PATs a year ago, and is an early-season candidate for the Lou Groza Award.

Here's the AP's All-America teams. The first team in includes Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a Tucson native and Salpointe Catholic High School product.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: Bryce Young, junior, Alabama

Running backs: Bijan Robinson, junior, Texas; TreVeyon Henderson, sophomore, Ohio State.

Tackles: Peter Skoronski, junior, Northwestern; Paris Johnson Jr., junior, Ohio State.

Guards: Andrew Vorhees, sixth-year, Southern California; Caleb Chandler, sixth-year, Louisville.

Center: Jarrett Patterson, senior, Notre Dame.

Tight end: Brock Bowers, sophomore, Georgia.

Wide receivers: Jordan Addison, junior, Southern California; Jaxon Smith-Njigba, junior, Ohio State; Kayshon Boutte, junior, LSU.

All-purpose player: Deuce Vaughn, junior, Kansas State.

Kicker: Jake Moody, senior, Michigan.

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Will McDonald IV, senior, Iowa State; Isaiah Foskey, senior, Notre Dame.

Linemen: Bryan Bresee, junior, Clemson; Jalen Carter, junior, Georgia.

Linebackers: Will Anderson Jr., junior, Alabama; Noah Sewell, junior, Oregon; Jack Campbell, senior, Iowa.

Cornerbacks: Kelee Ringo, sophomore, Georgia; Eli Ricks, junior, Alabama.

Safeties: Jordan Battle, junior, Alabama; Antonio Johnson, junior, Texas A&M.

Defensive back: Riley Moss, senior, Iowa.

Punter: Adam Korsak, senior, Rutgers.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback: C.J. Stroud, junior, Ohio State.

Running backs: Braelon Allen, sophomore, Wisconsin; Sean Tucker, junior, Syracuse.

Tackles: Connor Galvin, senior, Baylor; Dawand Jones, senior, Ohio State.

Guards: O'Cyrus Torrence, senior, Florida; Emil Ekiyor, senior, Alabama.

Center: John Michael Schmitz, sixth-year, Minnesota.

Tight end: Michael Mayer, junior, Notre Dame.

Wide receivers: Xavier Worthy, sophomore, Texas; Josh Downs, junior, North Carolina; A.T. Perry, senior, Wake Forest.

All-purpose player: Jahmyr Gibbs, junior, Alabama

Kicker: Harrison Mevis, junior, Missouri

DEFENSE

Edge rushers: Myles Murphy, junior, Clemson; Nolan Smith, senior, Georgia.

Linemen: Calijah Kancey, junior, Pittsburgh; Siaki Ika, junior, Baylor.

Linebackers: Nick Herbig, junior, Wisconsin; Andre Carter II, senior, Army; Edefuan Ulofoshio, senior, Washington.

Cornerbacks: Cam Smith, junior, South Carolina; Clark Phillips III, junior, Utah.

Safeties: Brandon Joseph, junior, Notre Dame; Jalen Catalon, junior, Arkansas.

Defensive back: Jammie Robinson, senior, Florida State.