Arizona's leading receiver, Tucson's Stanley Berryhill III, announces he will enter NFL draft

The Arizona Wildcats’ best player is planning to take his game to the next level.

Veteran receiver and Tucson product Stanley Berryhill III announced Thursday that he is entering the 2022 NFL draft.

Berryhill had a career year as a fifth-year junior this past season. He became just the sixth Wildcat to catch 80-plus passes in a season, ranking second in the Pac-12 with 83 grabs for 744 yards and a touchdown. He led the Wildcats in yards from scrimmage (865), served as their primary punt returner and was their most effective punt gunner.

Berryhill posted a lengthy goodbye note on Twitter. It read, in part:

“After spending the last 4½ years at the University of Arizona, playing in my hometown, surrounded by my family, friends and true fans, I can only say thank you. The University of Arizona and the great city of Tucson (have) supported me since the first day I stepped on the field. Thank you Coach Rich Rodriguez for believing in me and my talents as an athlete and giving me an opportunity to play at an amazing university. Thank you Coach (Kevin) Sumlin for rewarding me a scholarship. Without you, I would not be where I am today. ...