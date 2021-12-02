Arizona's leading receiver, Tucson's Stanley Berryhill III, announces he will enter NFL draft

The Arizona Wildcats’ best player is planning to take his game to the next level.
Veteran receiver and Tucson product Stanley Berryhill III announced Thursday that he is entering the 2022 NFL draft.
Berryhill had a career year as a fifth-year junior this past season. He became just the sixth Wildcat to catch 80-plus passes in a season, ranking second in the Pac-12 with 83 grabs for 744 yards and a touchdown. He led the Wildcats in yards from scrimmage (865), served as their primary punt returner and was their most effective punt gunner.
Berryhill posted a lengthy goodbye note on Twitter. It read, in part:
“After spending the last 4½ years at the University of Arizona, playing in my hometown, surrounded by my family, friends and true fans, I can only say thank you. The University of Arizona and the great city of Tucson (have) supported me since the first day I stepped on the field. Thank you Coach Rich Rodriguez for believing in me and my talents as an athlete and giving me an opportunity to play at an amazing university. Thank you Coach (Kevin) Sumlin for rewarding me a scholarship. Without you, I would not be where I am today. ...
“The bonds that I have built during my time here will never be broken. Coach (Jedd) Fisch and Coach (Kevin) Cummings have given me the knowledge and the confidence I needed to be more than a college football player. You two have given me the missing pieces I needed to take this next step in my football career. You trusted me as a captain and a key contributor to the team. For that I am eternally grateful.
“To my brothers on this team, I wish you good luck and much success. Walking onto the field with you each week was an honor and a blessing. ... Through ups and downs we fought together and kept our heads high with Wildcat pride. I thank you all for standing with me.
“Today I say goodbye to being an active Wildcat on the football field, but a Wildcat, I will be forever. ... Tucson, Arizona, will always be home.”
Berryhill attended Mountain View High School before transferring to Orange Lutheran in Southern California for his senior year to try to raise his recruiting profile.
With no scholarship offers to his liking, Berryhill began his UA career as a walk-on. He eventually earned a scholarship and became a prominent piece of the offense.
Berryhill briefly entered the NCAA transfer portal during Arizona’s coaching transition last year before changing his mind and returning to the UA.
Berryhill has been invited to participate in the East-West Shrine Bowl on Feb. 3 in Las Vegas.
Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev