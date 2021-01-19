Arizona's new receivers coach eager to return Wildcats to 'big-time ball'; he's off to a good start

Technically, Mike Riley is responsible for one hire on Jedd Fisch’s staff at Arizona.

Following Oregon State win over Boise State in the 2013 Hawaii Bowl, Riley — then the coach at Oregon State — had a private conversation with one of his wide receivers, Kevin Cummings, about his future in football.

“He pulled me to the side and said, ‘I know you want to go (to the NFL), and you have aspirations, but if that stuff doesn’t work out or when that stuff is done, you need to get on the field and start coaching,’ ” said Cummings, a Los Angeles native and the Wildcats’ new wide receivers coach. “He was the one who planted the seed and got everything going.”

Cummings added: “He’s the one who got me into coaching.”

Now, Cummings, 30, is part of a UA coaching staff that’s already winning over new recruits and keeping potential transfers in town.

Cummings’ playing career ended in 2014. Since then, he has coached at his alma mater as a quality control coach and at San Jose State for Brent Brennan, a Dick Tomey disciple. Cummings learned his fair share of Tomey-isms — including “the team, the team, the team” — from Brennan and the man himself, who coached the Spartans from 2005-09 and periodically visited SJSU football practices.