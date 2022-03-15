Arizona's pro day: Trevon Mason details mental-health goals; Stanley Berryhill III runs a speedy 40

Berryhill had thrown with Plummer before and after the UA’s spring break. They had a script, but the scouts changed it.

“We ran some different routes that we weren't expecting to run,” Berryhill said. “But we just go with the flow. Whatever they told us to do, we executed to the best of our ability.”

‘All you need is a shot’

If anyone can relate to Berryhill’s journey from walk-on to NFL hopeful it’s UA center Josh McCauley.

McCauley joined the program as a walk-on in 2016. He left as a four-year starter.

“I just hope to get a shot,” he said. “All you need is a shot. It's just ingrained in me now that an opportunity goes such a long way. It’s whatever you make of it, and I'm fine with that.”

If McCauley gets a chance in the pros, it almost certainly will be at center or guard. He did play tackle once this past season, when injuries decimated Arizona’s offensive line during the Cal game.