Arizona's struggles at home continue; Wildcats trail SDSU 35-7 at halftime

In an all-too-familiar scene, Arizona is off to a rough start against San Diego State.

The Wildcats, seeking to end a 13-game losing streak, trail the Azetcs 35-7 at halftime of the home opener Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

Aside from the presence of fans, including an overflowing ZonaZoo, the scene resembled the last time Arizona played at home – the nightmare that was the Territorial Cup.

San Diego State grabbed a 21-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game. At that point, Arizona had been outscored 115-7 at home since holding a 13-0 advantage over Colorado in the penultimate game of 2020.

Gunner Cruz’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Berryhill III later in the first quarter halted that run. But San Diego State answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jordon Brookshire to tight end Daniel Bellinger early in the second. After slipping a tackle, Bellinger had a clear path to the end zone – one of several breakdowns by a UA defense that played mostly sound football in Week 1.

The special teams weren’t immune either. With the score 14-0, Arizona allowed a blocked punt. Joshua Goynes got a piece of the ball, which bounded into the air to Tyrell Shavers. Shavers returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 with 7:07 left in the first quarter.