 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona's struggles at home continue; Wildcats trail SDSU 35-7 at halftime
editor's pick featured top story
ARIZONA FOOTBALL

Arizona's struggles at home continue; Wildcats trail SDSU 35-7 at halftime

The pocket collapses around Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz as San Diego State defensive lineman Cameron Thomas sacks him in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Arizona Stadium.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

In an all-too-familiar scene, Arizona is off to a rough start against San Diego State.

The Wildcats, seeking to end a 13-game losing streak, trail the Azetcs 35-7 at halftime of the home opener Saturday night at Arizona Stadium.

Aside from the presence of fans, including an overflowing ZonaZoo, the scene resembled the last time Arizona played at home – the nightmare that was the Territorial Cup.

San Diego State grabbed a 21-0 lead less than eight minutes into the game. At that point, Arizona had been outscored 115-7 at home since holding a 13-0 advantage over Colorado in the penultimate game of 2020.

Gunner Cruz’s 43-yard touchdown pass to Stanley Berryhill III later in the first quarter halted that run. But San Diego State answered with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jordon Brookshire to tight end Daniel Bellinger early in the second. After slipping a tackle, Bellinger had a clear path to the end zone – one of several breakdowns by a UA defense that played mostly sound football in Week 1.

Arizona quarterback Gunner Cruz just gets off the pass in front of San Diego State linebacker Caden McDonald during Saturday's second quarter.

The special teams weren’t immune either. With the score 14-0, Arizona allowed a blocked punt. Joshua Goynes got a piece of the ball, which bounded into the air to Tyrell Shavers. Shavers returned it 27 yards for a touchdown to make it 21-0 with 7:07 left in the first quarter.

Arizona defensive lineman Trevon Mason tracks down San Diego State quarterback Jordon Brookshire for a sack in the first quarter.

Brookshire, who completed only 6 of 19 passes for 76 yards in SDSU’s opener vs. New Mexico State, is 9 of 11 for 183 yards and two touchdowns. Bellinger has three catches for 113 yards, including a 73-yard reception that set up a touchdown.

Aside from Berryhill’s touchdown, the UA offense couldn’t get anything going in the first half.  Cruz completed 9 of 15 passes for only 64 yards. The Wildcats have been outgained 344-106.

Contact sports reporter Michael Lev at 573-4148 or mlev@tucson.com. On Twitter @michaeljlev 

Up next

Who: Northern Arizona at Arizona

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

TV: Pac-12 Arizona

Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

TJ Watts reportedly signs deal to become highest paid defensive player in NFL

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News