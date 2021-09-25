Arizona's struggles haven't deterred two future Wildcats

Arizona’s sluggish start to the 2021 season hasn’t deterred a pair of the Wildcats’ top incoming recruits.

Tight end Keyan Burnett and quarterback Noah Fifita, teammates at Anaheim, California’s Servite High School, say they’re both all-in on Jedd Fisch’s vision for the future despite an ugly first month on the field. The Wildcats were 0-3 heading into Saturday night’s Pac-12 opener against Oregon, which was still being played when the Star went to print. (For complete coverage from Eugene, visit Tucson.com).

“With the new coaching staff, it always takes time to get things rolling. I do like the coaches and how the plays are called,” said Burnett, a four-star recruit who is Arizona’s highest-rated tight end commit since Rob Gronkowski in 2007. “So I’m just excited to be a part of the first recruiting class to come in. It’ll come in time. … Everything they’re doing with the program, it’s really promising.”

Fifita told Rivals.com’s Matt Moreno on Friday night that he’s “not going anywhere.”

“I’m still locked in and I believe in Coach Fisch, Coach (Jimmie) Dougherty and what everybody is doing over there. … But when it’s time to come down to Tucson, we’re going to turn it around,” Fifita said.