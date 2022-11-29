Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan, Jonah Savaiinaea make PFF All-Freshman Team

Two Arizona Wildcats have made the Pro Football Focus All-True Freshman Team.

PFF tabbed receiver Tetairoa McMillan and guard Jonah Savaiinaea for the squad, which was released Tuesday.

Another Wildcat, receiver Jacob Cowing, was named an honorable-mention All-American by PFF.

McMillan finished his first season with 39 receptions for 702 yards and eight touchdowns. The yards lead all true freshmen nationally and are the most by a freshman in UA history. McMillan also tops all FBS freshmen in receiving TDs.

Savaiinaea started all 12 games for the Wildcats at right guard. He ranks ninth in the Pac-12 among guards with a 77.3 pass-blocking grade from PFF (minimum 211 snaps). Savaiinaea was charged with only two sacks allowed and zero penalties for the season.

Cowing, a fourth-year junior, ranks sixth nationally with 85 receptions. He accumulated 1,034 yards and seven touchdowns. Cowing has the second-most yards after catch in the nation (638), per PFF, and the third-highest grade as a slot receiver (90.2).