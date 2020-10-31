Armed and ready: Arizona QB Grant Gunnell is prepared for pressure, scrutiny coming his way

Dogged determination

Pressure? Grant Gunnell is having a blast.

After months and months of Zoom meetings, at-home workouts, individual drills and socially distanced throwing sessions – all enjoyable and beneficial in their own ways – Gunnell again is doing what he loves most.

“Right now it’s the best time of my life, getting to go out there and go against the defense live, see how the offense is going, get through some growing pains,” Gunnell said. “There’s nothing better than playing football.”

Gunnell concedes he doesn’t have many other hobbies. One of them is bowling. Another illustrates his willingness to take on responsibility.

Gunnell has an 8-month-old English Labrador named Junior.

“He’s like a son to me,” said Gunnell, who turns 20 in late November.

Junior likes to chew things. Gunnell has lost several pairs of shoes and a pillow. Junior is apt to get in the trash.

“It’s definitely taught me a lot of patience,” Gunnell said. “He’s gotten some stuff he shouldn’t have. I love him, but he gets on my nerves.”