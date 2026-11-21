Fifita completed 9 of 11 passes for 83 yards, setting a single-season career-high mark for passing yards. Fifita has passed for over 3,000 yards in three straight seasons.

Weather status in Manhattan

The forecast in Manhattan is 85% chance of rain throughout the night. A thunderstorm is forecasted for around kickoff, but there are no signs of lightning in the area. It’s raining during pregame warmups, but the wind is only just over 1 mile per hour. Temperature at kickoff is 56 degrees.

Hartzog, Chapa to play

Arizona's entire starting defensive secondary will be available to play against Kansas State. In the latest availability report, Arizona slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog and safety Cam Chapa were cleared to play on Saturday.

Arizona defensive end Tre Smith, who was initially questionable earlier this week, is also active for the Kansas State game.

Hartzog missed Arizona’s loss to No. 2 Utah last week with an undisclosed upper-body injury, and Chapa was out for two games against TCU and Utah. Chapa was previously expected to miss the regular season, but returns to the lineup this week.

Chapa emerged as a starter at free safety just before the bulk of Big 12 play and became one of the Wildcats' most productive defensive players.

The Northern Colorado transfer started four games and tallied 38 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception, along with 11 stops, according to Pro Football Focus. Chapa is Arizona's second-highest-graded defender (74.4) on PFF (with a minimum of 100 snaps).