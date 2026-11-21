Live updates from No. 19 Arizona's road finale against Kansas State at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas.
Second quarter
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita scored the first points of the game, an 8-yard quarterback keeper up the middle. Fifita entered the season with four rushing touchdowns in his UA career; he’s got five this season.
Kansas State tied up the game, 7-7, midway through the second quarter with a 3-yard rushing touchdown by KSU running back Rodney Fields.
First quarter
Arizona’s defense forced back-to-back three-and-outs to start for the second straight game. Arizona defensive tackle Leroy Palu obliterated Kansas State quarterback Dillon Duff on the third play from scrimmage. Arizona cornerback Jay’Vion Cole elevated for a breakup on a pass over the middle on third down on K State’s second possession.
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Arizona’s wide receivers didn’t wear gloves due to the rain.
Arizona wide receiver DJ Jordan ran a slant route and caught a pass on third-and-8 from the UA 31-yard line and ran 25 yards for a first down. It’s the longest reception of his career. Arizona sophomore and breakout star Isaiah Mizell caught a pass down the sideline for a 34-yard gain.
Arizona couldn’t convert the fourth-and-short from the Kansas State 2-yard line. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita’s pass attempt to tight end Cole Rusk was broken up in the end zone by KSU safety Logan Bartley.
Both teams were tied 0-0 after the first quarter. Kansas State averaged 1.2 yards per play in the opening period. Arizona was held scoreless for the first time this season.
Fifita completed 9 of 11 passes for 83 yards, setting a single-season career-high mark for passing yards. Fifita has passed for over 3,000 yards in three straight seasons.
Weather status in Manhattan
The forecast in Manhattan is 85% chance of rain throughout the night. A thunderstorm is forecasted for around kickoff, but there are no signs of lightning in the area. It’s raining during pregame warmups, but the wind is only just over 1 mile per hour. Temperature at kickoff is 56 degrees.
Hartzog, Chapa to play
Arizona's entire starting defensive secondary will be available to play against Kansas State. In the latest availability report, Arizona slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog and safety Cam Chapa were cleared to play on Saturday.
Arizona defensive end Tre Smith, who was initially questionable earlier this week, is also active for the Kansas State game.
Hartzog missed Arizona’s loss to No. 2 Utah last week with an undisclosed upper-body injury, and Chapa was out for two games against TCU and Utah. Chapa was previously expected to miss the regular season, but returns to the lineup this week.
Chapa emerged as a starter at free safety just before the bulk of Big 12 play and became one of the Wildcats' most productive defensive players.
The Northern Colorado transfer started four games and tallied 38 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception, along with 11 stops, according to Pro Football Focus. Chapa is Arizona's second-highest-graded defender (74.4) on PFF (with a minimum of 100 snaps).
UA stat leaders entering Saturday
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 251-350-6 | 3,150 | 24 | 94
Anderson | 10-15-2 | 112 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 108 | 414 | 8 | 3.8 | 41.4
Roberts | 43 | 292 | 2 | 6.3 | 32.4
Craig | 44 | 275 | 3 | 6.2 | 27.5
Fifita | 80 | 119 | 4 | 1.5 | 11.9
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 47 | 868 | 9 | 18.5 | 86.8
Richardson | 40 | 542 | 1 | 13.6 | 90.3
Hunter | 23 | 326 | 1 | 14.2 | 40.8
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
Phelps | 24 | 300 | 3 | 12.5 | 30
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 64 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Kennedy | 43 | 6.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Molette | 40 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Hartzog | 39 | 0.5 | 0 | 0 | 0
Olson | 39 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
UA lands offensive tackle for '27
Arizona added another player to its 2027 recruiting class, as the early signing period approaches.
Three-star Los Angeles-area offensive tackle Seth Sullivan committed to the Wildcats after he was previously committed to San Diego State. Sullivan decommitted from the Aztecs last month and re-opened his recruitment.
The 6-6, 285-pound Sullivan is a senior at Redondo Union in Redondo Beach, California. Sullivan also had offers from San Jose State, Washington State and UNLV, among others.
Read the full story here.
This Ain't Tucson: reviewing Taco Lucha
The last time we were in Manhattan was during the 2024 season. Then, we tried the chicken lips and "boogas" at "Tanner's Bar & Grill" right across the street from Taco Lucha.
We try to shy away from eating Mexican food when we're away from Tucson because, well, we're fortunate enough to live in a community that is a Mexican food hotbed. Even a taco truck on Oracle Road is likely better than most places in Kansas. It's like Kansas City or any place in Texas when it comes to barbecue.
Tucson just does Mexican food better than most parts of the U.S. But our colleague Tim Fitzgerald from GoPowercat.com swears by this place. So, let's give it the old college try.
Read the full review here.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports