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One of college football's top Saturday morning preview shows will be in Tucson this week.

FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” is spotlighting No. 22 Arizona's matchup with third-ranked Utah in Tucson. The two-hour show begins at 8 a.m. local time and ends at 10 a.m. “Big Noon Kickoff” will be on the UA mall near Arizona's tailgating scene.

It's the first time Fox's morning college football preview show has aired a live episode in Tucson. “Big Noon Kickoff” first aired in 2019.

The show’s panel is host Rob Stone, along with Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, Mark Ingram, Urban Meyer and Chris Fallica. Leinart, who was a star quarterback at USC, and Ingram, a former standout running back at Alabama, are Heisman Trophy winners. Both Leinart and Ingram played in the NFL for several seasons.

Quinn played quarterback at Notre Dame before a seven-year NFL career. Meyer won three national championships coaching Florida and Ohio State. He coached the Jacksonville Jaguars before he was fired in 2021.

ESPN's “College GameDay” is going to be in Boise, Idaho, for the Oregon State-Boise State matchup on Saturday.

Arizona (7-2) kicks off its highly anticipated matchup with Utah (9-0) at 5:30 p.m. on Fox. The Wildcats are 2.5-point underdogs.

Extra points

— Arizona moved up to No. 22 in the Associated Press Top 25. After Utah beat BYU in the "Holy War" and top-ranked Miami fell on the road to Notre Dame, the Utes moved up a spot to No. 2 in the AP Top 25. The College Football Playoff rankings will be released Tuesday at 5 p.m. on ESPN.