Mizell struggled to learn the offense and his responsibilities in his first season, like how to line up correctly pre-snap, running routes and being trustworthy enough to play.

“You gotta have some patience with young kids,” Doege said. “His skillset was that he was really fast, but that was really it. He didn’t know how to play receiver. He didn’t have a great feel for it, but he knew how to run.”

Mizell “made a choice last January” to mature and develop his skillset, Brennan said.

“He has always been talented, but he’s young,” Brennan said. “The way he has attacked the last nine months, 10 months, has really been different.”

Brennan often reminds Mizell of how different he is compared to last season by referencing the song “I’m Different” by rapper 2 Chainz, “an ongoing joke” between the Arizona head coach and the 6-1, 170-pound receiver.

“That’s what I call him, ‘different,’ because what he has been over that time is different than what he was before,” Brennan said. “He knows Chris Hunter is a good player, Spivey is a good player, Gio is a good player, but he was going to be ready for his opportunity.

“He was going to attack his process of development — his own personal process — and when he finally got a chance to do it, goddamn. Wow. They had no answer for him and it was really, really special.”

Doege said “the greatest thing about Mizell is that not only has he developed as a receiver that we can depend on — now, he’s got some work to do still and he’s not a finished product — but I trust him.”