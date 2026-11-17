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The Arizona Wildcats moved up four spots to No. 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 40-39 loss to No. 2 Utah.

It's the biggest jump for a team after a loss in CFP history. The Wildcats are also No. 19 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Arizona is one of five Big 12 teams in the CFP rankings, along with No. 2 Utah, No. 10 BYU, No. 12 Texas Tech and No. 20 Houston. The Wildcats' only three losses this season are to Utah, BYU and Texas Tech — all by a combined 20 points.

The SEC leads the Power 4 conferences with nine teams in the CFP rankings this week. The Big Ten has six teams, the ACC has three teams and the Big 12 has five teams in the CFP rankings. Independent Notre Dame is No. 6 and Boise State, a likely Group of 6 representative, is No. 17.

No. 19 Arizona (7-3) faces Kansas State (4-6) in Manhattan, Saturday at 5 p.m. on FS1.