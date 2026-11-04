Arizona football staffers try to scrub the memory of the Wildcats getting routed by Kansas State in Manhattan two years ago, but that day was the inspiration for the program's latest partnership with Tucson's largest school district.
When Arizona lost to Kansas State, 31-7, which was the first loss of the Brent Brennan era, the game was on a Friday — and nearby high school and middle schools allowed students to leave school early to attend the game.
The tailgating scene was buzzing. It didn't look like a weekday afternoon. It looked like a Saturday afternoon in a college town.
Arizona wants to recreate that electric atmosphere for No. 22 Arizona's matchup with TCU Friday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium — and the Wildcats are doing it with their “TUSD Takeover.”
Nearly 2,000 Tucson Unified School District high school students will spend Friday morning and afternoon on the UA campus.
People are also reading…
“Let's make this a community event and let's not only an event to celebrate the game, let's make it a meaningful college-going experience for the thousands of high school seniors right now,” said TUSD superintendent Dr. Gabriel Trujillo.
“Why not do both? ... Let's get the high school kids out early for the day, let's have a pregame tailgate party for the middle school kids and get them pumped up. Let's get tickets circulated so thousands of families who have never been to a football game, they can come in and experience the magic.”
Buses will roll in for the TUSD Takeover Friday at 10 a.m. at Rita Hillenbrand Stadium. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., at the Davis Sports Center (Arizona’s indoor practice facility), students will attend a college and majors fair and tour the UA campus.
TUSD students can also attend the UA volleyball match against Utah at noon at McKale Center. Lunch will also be served by UA student-athletes. Students return to their high school campuses at 1:30 p.m.
During halftime of the Arizona-TCU game, 1,500 TUSD middle schoolers and their families will be honored. The high school students will receive a complimentary ticket to the game and TUSD staffers and families have $10 ticket options.
TUSD students, employees and families are invited to a pregame tailgate at Mansfeld Middle Magnet School.
Brennan donated tickets to TUSD Takeover volunteers, chaperones and the 35 bus drivers transporting students. Brennan is buying and donating 1,000 tickets apiece for the final three games of the season. Brennan donated 1,000 tickets for Arizona's win over Iowa State for Homecoming — and 300 tequila shots for UA fans at Dirtbag's.
Brennan is donating 1,000 tickets to the TUSD Takeover and other local nonprofits and charities. When Arizona hosts No. 3 Utah in Tucson on Nov. 14 for Military Appreciation Day, Brennan is donating 1,000 tickets to military veterans.
By season's end, Brennan will be responsible for 4,000 tickets sold for UA home football games.
“If you want people to show up for you, you gotta show up for them,” Brennan said. “Investing in our community, a place that we love and a place that is tied to the institution, I think it's critical that we find a way to give back and give people access to opportunities like this.”
UA vice president of enrollment management and dean of admission Dr. Kristina Wong Davis said the TUSD Takeover is a “first-of-its-time event” that will “break down those walls to what this campus is, what it could mean to them in their future and how they can access more information to what the U of A could mean to them and their future.”
“We can't assume that our Tucson-area students have been on campus, understand campus, know anything about campus,” said Davis, who's also a Tucson High alumna. “I went to school across the street at Tucson High and still didn't know everything I should've known about campus.”
Added Trujillo: “Through this opportunity and through a meaningful partnership with the University of Arizona, thousands of those high school students will converge on this campus and experience the sights and sounds of one of the most vibrant universities in the nation and the state of Arizona.”
Davis first attended Arizona football games during the Larry Smith era in the 1980s. Trujillo, who refers to the Territorial Cup as the “Thanksgiving Bowl,” is an Arizona State graduate and his first UA game was the Wildcats whooping the Sun Devils.
“University of Arizona put it on the Devils really badly,” Trujillo joked. “That was my first experience watching U of A beat up on ASU. ... It's special and it's a moment you share with family.”
Special memories with family at a college football game. That's another source of inspiration for this partnership between the UA and TUSD.
“Those are my memories of me and my dad growing up,” Brennan said. “He was nuts. There were days where we would go to an afternoon game at Stanford and parlay that with a night game at San Jose State.
“I have such incredible memories of that. I want people to have same kind of memories with their wives and kids. … We’re excited because it’s the first time we’ve done it. It’s a new idea, but I think it’s progressive and an awesome opportunity for the young people of TUSD to be here and feel the excitement of a college campus and feel the excitement of a college football game.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports