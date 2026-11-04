“We can't assume that our Tucson-area students have been on campus, understand campus, know anything about campus,” said Davis, who's also a Tucson High alumna. “I went to school across the street at Tucson High and still didn't know everything I should've known about campus.”

Added Trujillo: “Through this opportunity and through a meaningful partnership with the University of Arizona, thousands of those high school students will converge on this campus and experience the sights and sounds of one of the most vibrant universities in the nation and the state of Arizona.”

Davis first attended Arizona football games during the Larry Smith era in the 1980s. Trujillo, who refers to the Territorial Cup as the “Thanksgiving Bowl,” is an Arizona State graduate and his first UA game was the Wildcats whooping the Sun Devils.

“University of Arizona put it on the Devils really badly,” Trujillo joked. “That was my first experience watching U of A beat up on ASU. ... It's special and it's a moment you share with family.”

Special memories with family at a college football game. That's another source of inspiration for this partnership between the UA and TUSD.

“Those are my memories of me and my dad growing up,” Brennan said. “He was nuts. There were days where we would go to an afternoon game at Stanford and parlay that with a night game at San Jose State.