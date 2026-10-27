Does it matter that Texas Tech is coming off a loss?

A: “We’re going to get their best shot, it’s going to be an incredible environment, it’s going to be a hell of a football game. … In any situation, you’d rather not lose the week before. In terms of how we’re looking at it, we know we’re going to be playing an excellent football team that’s very well-coached, very physical on both sides of the ball, in a very tough environment. This is a big-time challenge for our football team.”

What’s your take on the national perception of Fifita?

A: “I think the national narrative around Noah is slow and late to the game. Just his consistent level of play has been outstanding. It speaks to who he is, it speaks to how he prepares, it speaks to the trust we have in him and his relationship with Coach Doege and what we’re doing schematically. He’s incredibly special.

“For him not being talked about as one of the absolute best quarterbacks, one of the best players in the country, I don’t understand that. He played really well a year ago, so there’s definitely momentum coming into this season for him. Then he makes the unselfish choice and chooses to stay and chooses the U of A and chooses his teammates and coaches and the city of Tucson.

“I keep saying he’s the best story in college football. Then he goes out and throws for 300 (yards) and completes 79% of his passes (against Iowa State). He’s special. It should be broadcasted on every station in the world about how awesome he is.”

Brennan pays $2K tab at Dirtbag’s