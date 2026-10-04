“Getting hurt is tough, man,” Phelps said. “It’s tough mentally and tough physically … I would show up and redline my rehab and stay in the playbook. It was something I continued to do every day. … They teach us resilience. That’s Arizona football.”

Phelps has ascended into a mainstay role and made his first start last week at Washington State, alongside Hunter and Spivey at slot receiver. Phelps had a critical 30-yard catch-and-run in the second half of Arizona’s loss to BYU.

Phelps has eight catches for 138 yards and two touchdowns this season.

“Brandon Phelps is an awesome young man and a great kid,” Brennan said. “He’s just a hard worker. Earlier in his career here, he’s had some unfortunate injury stuff, so you weren’t able to see him. … Numbers wise, he had one of the best offseasons of our entire team this past year. It’s great to see him starting to make plays. Because he’s tough, because’s smart, he’s also a guy that you can line up in any of the spots and he can play them all at a high level.”

Even though the absence of Spivey, Hunter and Richardson opens an opportunity for more playing time for Phelps and others, he’s empathetic.

“Those are your brothers,” Phelps said. “We’ve been grinding since January. Right after the Holiday Bowl, we had about two weeks off and we’ve been grinding since then. You’re with those guys 10-12 hours a day and you create such a connection with those guys. … At the same time, you’re going to want to perform your very best for those guys. You tell them that you love them and all of that, but you want to perform to the best of your ability.”