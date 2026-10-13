Precisely halfway through Arizona’s 2026 season, the Wildcats are going into a bye week.
The bye week comes at an opportune time, considering the 5-1 Wildcats are without four offensive starters, including three wide receivers and tight end Cole Rusk. Former leading receiver Tre Spivey is out for the season with a broken foot injury, but Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter are expected to return this season.
After missing Arizona’s blowout win over West Virginia, the injured receivers, along with Rusk, the banged-up Wildcats will have three weeks for recovery.
That’s the pros of the bye week.
The cons?
Arizona is taking a pause after a four-game winning streak since dropping its second game of the season to BYU. Arizona’s next game will be on Oct. 24 against Iowa State for homecoming.
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The goals for this week, according to Brennan: “How do we improve? How do we keep moving forward as a football team where we keep doing the things we need to do to elevate every time we step on the practice field or every time we step into the meeting room? That’s our focus this week.
“We need to get our bodies fresh and our minds fresh a little bit. There needs to be a reset and a recharge a little bit, but how do we attack the work that gives us the chance to play the kind of football that we feel great about and that we’re capable of playing?”
A bye week also means Arizona’s coaches will “get some recruiting done later in the week in terms of hitting the road and watching some players play,” Brennan said.
Arizona is sending 16 coaches to schools in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, Florida and Oklahoma.
“A whole bunch of places,” Brennan said. “It’s going to be a great week. It’s going to be a super busy week, but a great week.”
Brennan met with local media on Monday to discuss the bye week, among other topics. Here are some of the items he discussed:
Do you have any concern that this time off will disrupt Arizona’s momentum, and how do you keep it despite not playing this week?
A: “We don’t make the schedule. It happens where it happens. All we can focus on is what we’re doing right now. … How do we find ways to improve and continue to move forward as a football team even though we don’t have a game this week? To me, that’s intentionally attacking all parts of our process.
“That’s what we’ve talking about for the last month. Every step of the way, how intentional can we be with our focus in meetings, our focus in lifts and our focus in the practice environment. … I promise you, the coaching staff will be ready for this. I think this team is resilient, they care about each other and I think it’s important to them. They’ll show up ready to work, too.”
What does it say about quarterback Noah Fifita that he was still able to have a productive game despite not having three starting receivers?
A: “It speaks to the confidence and chemistry he built with those guys in the offseason. He doesn’t just build that chemistry with (Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter). All of those receivers are a part of those throwing sessions when Noah says, ‘Hey, let’s go throw.’ They all show up for that. He takes those reps just as serious as if it were Tre Spivey.
“I think (wide receivers coach) Bobby Wade did a great job of getting those guys ready to play. It was exciting, because when they got their opportunity, they made the most of it. Every year when the freshmen come in, I have the same conversation with them: the fastest way to get on the field is to know what to do.
“It sounds so simple, but for a lot of them it’s hard, because they’re dealing with way more volume and everything is moving way faster. There’s a little bit of a learning curve, there’s some growing pains in getting up to speed and taking in the volume and understanding the adjustments and coverages you’re seeing.
“Lots of times in high school, you’re getting vanilla coverages. … We can feel great about that. That was the plan and that’s why we needed a good room there. If you’re not first team, you gotta practice like you’re first team, you gotta prepare you’re first team, because guess what? All of a sudden, you are and now everyone is counting on you.”
Sunday is the 100th anniversary of John Button Salmon saying “Bear Down,” which has been Arizona’s rally cry and motto. What do you think about the history behind Bear Down and how it’s a part of the UA’s identity?
A: “I think it’s amazing that it has stood the test of time. It went away and then got brought back and became the identity of our campus. It speaks to what a unique individual he was. One of my favorite things is no matter where I go, I can get off a plane in Texas or Alaska and if someone sees the logo, I get a ‘Bear Down.’
“It’s awesome. It doesn’t matter where you go. It’s universal. Last night, I went to the store to get some food for dinner and I saw a bunch of people and I was in street clothes, not flying the colors crazy, and I got about 10 to 15 ‘Bear Downs’ in 10 minutes in the store. When we see each other and the U of A (logo), that’s our connection.”
Extra points
— Fifita and wide receiver Isaiah Mizell were named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week. Fifita received a 93.2 offensive grade for his 341-yard, three-touchdown performance against West Virginia. Mizell, who had a career-high six catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns, had an 88.2 offensive grade on PFF.
— Brennan said Arizona did its pregame walk-through in the parking lot of the hotel the Wildcats were staying at before their win over West Virginia in Morgantown. Said Brennan: “I’m not sure the other guests in the hotel we were staying at appreciated (Metallica’s ‘Seek and Destroy’) on the speakers at 7 in the morning, but our players loved it and that’s all that matters.
“It ended up being great. When you go to places that are hard to get to, they don’t have the big convention center meeting rooms or the big ballrooms where you have walk-throughs, like we have here in Tucson. … You find a space and go to work. I’ll tell you this, our players were locked into those walk-throughs.”
— It’s “buy week” for Arizona. During the bye week, Arizona is selling $10 tickets for the Iowa State, TCU and Utah games. Tickets can be purchased at ArizonaWildcats.com, and the deal ends on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports