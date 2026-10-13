“A whole bunch of places,” Brennan said. “It’s going to be a great week. It’s going to be a super busy week, but a great week.”

Brennan met with local media on Monday to discuss the bye week, among other topics. Here are some of the items he discussed:

Do you have any concern that this time off will disrupt Arizona’s momentum, and how do you keep it despite not playing this week?

A: “We don’t make the schedule. It happens where it happens. All we can focus on is what we’re doing right now. … How do we find ways to improve and continue to move forward as a football team even though we don’t have a game this week? To me, that’s intentionally attacking all parts of our process.

“That’s what we’ve talking about for the last month. Every step of the way, how intentional can we be with our focus in meetings, our focus in lifts and our focus in the practice environment. … I promise you, the coaching staff will be ready for this. I think this team is resilient, they care about each other and I think it’s important to them. They’ll show up ready to work, too.”

What does it say about quarterback Noah Fifita that he was still able to have a productive game despite not having three starting receivers?

A: “It speaks to the confidence and chemistry he built with those guys in the offseason. He doesn’t just build that chemistry with (Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter). All of those receivers are a part of those throwing sessions when Noah says, ‘Hey, let’s go throw.’ They all show up for that. He takes those reps just as serious as if it were Tre Spivey.