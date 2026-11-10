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The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats will face the second-ranked Utah Utes in a highly anticipated battle Saturday evening in Tucson, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Georgia moved to No. 1 after routing Ole Miss on the road and Miami losing to Notre Dame. The Utes moved up a spot to No. 2.

Arizona is one of six teams from the Big 12 ranked in the College Football Playoff rankings, along with No. 2 Utah, No. 10 BYU, No. 12 Texas Tech, No. 14 Houston and No. 25 Oklahoma State.

The last time Arizona hosted a top-five opponent was Oregon in 2013. The Utes are the highest-ranked team to play Arizona in Tucson since No. 2 Oregon in 2007.

Arizona is 21-26-2 all-time against the Utes. Arizona won its last two meetings against Utah, including the program's first official Big 12 game — a 23-10 victory over the 10th-ranked Utes in Salt Lake City in 2024.

The last time Arizona faced Utah in Tucson was the Wildcats and Utes' last season in the Pac-12 in 2023, when Arizona routed Utah 42-18 in the final home game of the season.

Arizona (7-2) faces Utah at Casino Del Sol Stadium Saturday at 5:30 p.m. on Fox. Saturday will mark the first ranked home matchup for Arizona under head coach Brent Brennan.