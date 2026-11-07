"We had an opportunity to field it and we didn't," Dykes said. "Special teams were not good. ... We had about five plays in the last minute of the game, that if the ball bounces our way, we win the game. The ball didn't bounce our way and we lost."

After rushing three straight times to take time off the clock in order for TCU to not have much time on the final drive of the game, Salgado-Medina was summoned to kick a game-winning field goal. The streaky Salgado-Medina is a combined 17 for 31 (54%) on field goals between 30-49 yards.

Salgado-Medina's 37-yard attempt sailed slightly left, but went through the uprights for Arizona's first lead since Fifita's 9-yard rushing touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.

It was Salgado-Medina's first-ever game-winning field goal — the first for Arizona since Tyler Loop's walk-off against Colorado in 2023.

"It was a great feeling, being able to execute on it and work so hard for a moment like that," Salgado-Medina. "Being able to do it on a stage like this is an amazing feeling."

The clutch field goal was "huge" for Salgado-Medina's confidence, Brennan said. Salgado-Medina made three field goals in a game for the first time since last season's Territorial Cup.

"Being a kicker is one of the hardest positions to play in sport, because you don't know when you're going to get an opportunity and then everybody expects you to make it; if you don't, they dog-cuss you for weeks," said Arizona's head coach.