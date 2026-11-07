Arizona's Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff hopes were slipping away from its fingers. Then a miracle happened.
The No. 22-ranked Wildcats escaped with a 29-28 win over the TCU Horned Frogs at Casino Del Sol Stadium Friday night.
Arizona kicker Michael Salgado-Medina made a game-winning 37-yard field goal in the final seconds, and cornerback Tyrese Boss punctuated the victory with a game-sealing interception — his first-career pick.
Arizona trailed 28-20 with less than two minutes remaining and the Wildcats scored nine unanswered points to win by a point.
The Wildcats reached their seventh win of the season and remain undefeated at home since transitioning from Arizona Stadium to Casino Del Sol Stadium. Arizona won its seventh straight home game, the longest home winning streak for the Wildcats since the 1993 and '94 seasons.
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As fans — most of them wearing white shirts for the "white out" game, with the Wildcats donning their "sandstorm" uniforms — exited the stadium shortly after midnight, "U of A!" chants echoed throughout the bowels of Casino Del Sol Stadium.
"The players kept believing," Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said. "The sideline was electric. Even in tough moments of the game, everybody kept finding ways to support each other, love each other, pour into each other and it was magic the way that game finished."
Brennan said Arizona's gutty win "was a great demonstration of redline" and "the battle of belief."
"We just kept fighting, kept finding a way and kept making plays in all three phases," Brennan said. "I'm just excited for the kids to finish that game with the incredible plays they made."
Here's an in-depth look at notable storylines, statistics and quotes from Arizona's comeback win Friday night in Tucson, along with a look at what's next for the Wildcats.
A comeback for the ages
Arizona could've lost the game in multiple ways, but the Wildcats kept hanging on in the end.
When Arizona trailed 28-20 just before the two-minute timeout, running back Quincy Craig fumbled the ball on the TCU 9-yard line, which was recovered by Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita, who completed 24 of 37 passes for 313 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Two plays later, Fifita connected with Craig on a 15-yard wheel route for a touchdown, but the Wildcats failed the two-point conversion.
Trailing 28-26 with 1:44 left, Brennan had to make a decision to either onside kick the ensuing kickoff, trust Arizona's defense to create a stop — with all of its timeouts left — or keep it in play with a pooch kick. The Wildcats chose Option C.
Freshman kicker and kickoff specialist Ian French kicked a high ball in the middle of TCU's kickoff return unit and wide receiver Ed Small couldn't grab the Texas Leaguer. Arizona reserve cornerback Zuri Watson raced down the field and recovered the loose ball.
"As soon as his opportunity came, he took full advantage of it and made it happen," Boss said of Watson. "I'm watching, saw the dude fumble the ball and all I see is Zuri running at full speed and he put his face on the ball. It was perfect. Good execution. He was ready for that moment. I'm proud of him. Big moment for him."
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes, who coached his first game in Tucson since the 2014 "Hill Mary" game against Cal, said Small is "the guy with the best hands on our football team and it just didn't work out."
"We had an opportunity to field it and we didn't," Dykes said. "Special teams were not good. ... We had about five plays in the last minute of the game, that if the ball bounces our way, we win the game. The ball didn't bounce our way and we lost."
After rushing three straight times to take time off the clock in order for TCU to not have much time on the final drive of the game, Salgado-Medina was summoned to kick a game-winning field goal. The streaky Salgado-Medina is a combined 17 for 31 (54%) on field goals between 30-49 yards.
Salgado-Medina's 37-yard attempt sailed slightly left, but went through the uprights for Arizona's first lead since Fifita's 9-yard rushing touchdown with just over eight minutes left in the third quarter.
It was Salgado-Medina's first-ever game-winning field goal — the first for Arizona since Tyler Loop's walk-off against Colorado in 2023.
"It was a great feeling, being able to execute on it and work so hard for a moment like that," Salgado-Medina. "Being able to do it on a stage like this is an amazing feeling."
The clutch field goal was "huge" for Salgado-Medina's confidence, Brennan said. Salgado-Medina made three field goals in a game for the first time since last season's Territorial Cup.
"Being a kicker is one of the hardest positions to play in sport, because you don't know when you're going to get an opportunity and then everybody expects you to make it; if you don't, they dog-cuss you for weeks," said Arizona's head coach.
"It's such a hard job, but we've seen his consistency in the practice environment. We've seen how strong his leg is and how mentally tough he is. Running him out there, I had full confidence he was going to nail it. Sure enough, he did."
Another crucial special teams moment earlier in the game was defensive end Tre Smith breaking through the middle of the line to block TCU's 50-yard field goal attempt.
Smith, who also recorded his first sack of the season, has more blocked field goals than sacks in the last two years; he also blocked a field goal against Washington State this season. Smith got into the backfield on TCU's 37-yard attempt, forcing the kicker to slice it right.
"A couple situations later, Tre was there," Brennan said.
Between Salgado-Medina's game-winning field goal that was set up by French's pooch kick that was recovered by Watson, along with Smith's blocked field goal, Arizona's special teams units had a significant impact on the outcome of Friday night — and Saturday morning.
"I think everyone in our building knows what a fantastic football coach (Arizona special teams coordinator) Craig Naivar is," Brennan said. "The amount of detail, the energy he puts into it, it was awesome to see those moments happen.
"I know Michael has been up-and-down on the field goals and lacks some consistency, but we believe in Michael and that's why we keep putting him out there. When it mattered, he nailed it."
Added Brennan: "We knew this was going to be a team effort. It was, because all three phases found a way. ... Even though we were down, it didn't look good, we didn't get the two-point conversion, some Wildcat made a play. And that's what special teams do."
A learning experience for CBs
It wasn't Arizona's best day in the defensive secondary.
Arizona free safety Cam Chapa, who's out for the regular season, and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who missed his second straight game, were out on Friday.
Additionally, slot cornerback Malcolm Hartzog suffered an undisclosed injury in the first half and watched the second half on the sidelines while wearing shorts.
Here are the replacements for the three starters who were out: former walk-on safety Quinn Olson, Dajon Hinton at nickel back and Dwight Bootle II at cornerback.
Bootle had three passing interference penalties and surrendered eight receptions on 12 targets for 56 yards and a touchdown, according to Pro Football Focus. TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer, whom Brennan called "the best receiver we faced all year," had nine catches for 86 yards and a touchdown — the only passing touchdown for TCU quarterback Jaden Craig on Friday.
Both Bootle and Boss had passing interference penalties on TCU's penultimate drive, which ended with Craig scoring on a 2-yard quarterback keeper. TCU was 6 for 12 on third-down plays, with two third-and-long (9-plus yards) conversions on the same drive.
Boss, who had two passing interference penalties, said Arizona's cornerbacks often preach "going to the next play."
"Never fold under that one play, because there's a whole game to go," Boss said. "For all the PIs we got and stuff like that, there was still a lot of game left. If something doesn't go your way, just move on to the next play. That's what helped us get that win tonight."
Brennan said the Arizona coaches never considered benching Bootle or Boss and said, "I liked the resilience of Bootle and Tyrese."
"How about the play Tyrese made at the end of the game?" Brennan said. "Is that a tough matchup? It is. Did we have some pass interference calls? We did. But we will keep coaching (Bootle) and he will keep improving and learn from that experience — and we still won the game."
Fifita bounces back from early pick
Fifita is 5-1 in games following losses at Arizona dating back to last season. Fifita is a combined 141 for 184 passing (76%) for 1,775 yards, 19 touchdowns and two interceptions.
Fifita's second interception in bounce-back games happened in the first half on Friday night, when TCU's Hudson Hooper intercepted Fifita for a 93-yard pick-six, the second one of the season for Fifita; the first was against Washington State. Hooper's pick-six gave the Horned Frogs their first lead of the game, 14-10.
"Football is tough, man," Brennan said of Fifita's interception in the first half. "It's a hard game. They have guys on scholarship, too. They have guys on NIL, too. They're the best defense in the Big 12 and made a play.
"But I know our quarterback is also the best quarterback in the Big 12 — and he answered. ... That's what makes him special: he keeps answering the bell every single time no matter what happens."
Fifita rushed for 16 yards on a quarterback draw on fourth-and-2 on TCU's 44-yard line on Arizona's final touchdown drive of the game. Fifita was responsible for 18 of Arizona's 21 first-down conversions — 16 passes and two runs, according to PFF.
"Any time you have Noah Fifita pulling the trigger, you have a chance," Brennan said. "The incredible plays, he's such a warrior. It was fantastic to watch him continue to make plays in that game."
Sophomore wide receiver Giovanni Richardson had a career-high 10 catches for 165 yards. Richardson returned to the lineup last week after missing the previous two games with a hamstring injury. Friday night marked the second 100-yard performance of Richardson's career.
"It's awesome to have Gio back," Brennan said. "Gio is a tremendous kid. He's a hard-working kid, he's a playmaker and he's got an awesome confidence and toughness about him. ... He's just a total stud."
By the numbers
5: Arizona wide receiver Isaiah Mizell has five touchdown receptions in the last four games. He's the first UA wide receiver to record a receiving touchdown in four straight games since Tetairoa McMillan in 2023.
6: Arizona is 6-0 in the month of November dating back to last season.
11: Arizona has won 11 straight regular-season games against unranked opponents, its longest streak since it won 15 straight from 1997-99.
14: TCU tight end Kari Ashley set a single-game record for a TCU tight end with 14 receptions.
111: Arizona had a season-high 10 penalties for 111 yards, which is the most penalty yards for the Wildcats since the 2022 Territorial Cup. Arizona’s offensive line had three penalties; Bootle and Boss had five.
101: Career passing touchdowns for Fifita. His first touchdown pass to Mizell put him over 100.
128: Rushing yards for Arizona after recording 12 yards last week against Texas Tech in Lubbock.
They said it
Brennan, on Quincy Craig: "Quincy Craig is a fun player to have on our football team. He's a tremendous leader and has this great combination of great player and emotional leadership. He was one of the voices on the sideline all game, those guys who never wavered in the battle of belief."
Boss, on using Mortal Kombat's "finish him" catchphrase as motivation to finish the game: "Mortal Kombat, that's what I like. Finish them. That's what my mentality was, the team mentality."
Salgado-Medina, on grinding out a win: "Things weren't going our way towards the end, but when the situation came, it was time for us to go do what we had to do."
Brennan, on the gritty win over TCU to start the month of November: "It's November, these games are battles. That's what you expect when you get into this month."
Dykes, on TCU's loss: "Proud of our players' effort. I thought our guys played incredibly hard. I thought they prepared well and came in here with a tremendous mindset. We expected to win the football game. There was no doubt in our mind when we got on a plane to come to Tucson that we were going to win. It's just disappointing we couldn't find a way to do it."
Availability report
The Wildcats had seven players out on Friday: Cole, Chapa, running back Ismail Mahdi, linebacker Max Harris, tight end Shane King and defensive tackles Kevin Moorer Jr. and Ezra Funa.
Mahdi and Harris, who've been in a multi-month legal battle with the NCAA for eligibility, had their emergency appeal denied Friday afternoon.
While there's hope from Mahdi and Harris' lawyers for the five-for-five players, who started their eligibility clock under the old NCAA rulebook, to use a redshirt year and play in four regular-season games and the postseason this year, a UA spokesperson told the Star they're both ineligible for competition.
Tight end Cole Rusk, after missing the last five games with a leg injury, played 17 offensive snaps on Friday. Fifth-year tight end Tyler Powell started and played 54 offensive snaps against TCU.
Up next
The Wildcats (7-2) host third-ranked Utah (9-0) on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
The last time Arizona hosted a top-five opponent was Oregon in 2013. The Utes are the highest-ranked team to play Arizona in Tucson since No. 2 Oregon in 2007.
Arizona is 21-26-2 all-time against Utah. Arizona won its last two meetings against Utah, including the program's first official Big 12 game — a 23-10 victory over the 10th-ranked Utes in Salt Lake City in 2024.
Utah is coming off a 28-20 win over ninth-ranked BYU in the “Holy War.” The Utes are led by first-year head coach Morgan Scalley and the quarterback tandem of Devon Dampier and Byrd Ficklin. The Utes have the fourth-best offense and fourth-best defense in the Big 12.
"We know we have a big-time football team coming here on Saturday," Brennan said. "The one thing I will tell you: we're going to have a very good football team coming in here — one of the best teams we've played all season. If there was ever a time for the city of Tucson to show up for the U of A, this football team, Noah Fifita and these awesome kids, Saturday is the day. Saturday is the day we need to pack the Sol.
"I'm serious. This thing needs to be on fire. All of us have gone up to Utah plenty of times and had to deal with that one and it's a tough place to play. Let's make our place a nightmare for Utah on Saturday."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports