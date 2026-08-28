Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
ARIZONA JUGGERNAUT CRUSHES TEMPE 39 TO 0
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Matchup: Game 8
Date: Oct. 20, 1928
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 39-0
What was reported at the time:
By ALLAN STEWART
A blue-shirted wave of Wildcats swarmed over Tempe State Teachers College yesterday, and the score was 39-0, in the game played at the University of Arizona football field. For at half, Coach J. F. McKale squirmed uneasily as the Bulldogs fought back the Cats, who had only a six-point margin over the Teachers, but in the third quarter, the Wildcats broke through the opposition and scored again to make the count 13-0. The fourth quarter was pitiful, as the Arizona juggernaut repeatedly broke through the sagging Teacher line and scored four touchdowns, and then the Arizona coach shot in substitutes so fast that before the period ended, only five men, two crippled regulars, and three second-string men, two of them hurt, failed to get a chance to show before the Teachers.
It was Bever, Diebold and Hargis yesterday who packed the ball, and how they did gallop. Bever scored the first touchdown in the second quarter after the Cats had bucked the ball from their own 30-yard line. Acuff, Hargis, and Bever were the ball-toters in this drive.
Hargis scored the second six points when he swept around left end to make the two yards necessary on the fourth down, in the third period. This drive started on Tempe's 44-yard line, and line bucks, and a brilliant end run by Hargis that gained back 15 yards lost on a penalty, with five yards to spare, were the propelling forces that put the ball on the two-yard line. Acuff converted.
The fourth quarter opened with the oval on Tempe's 35-yard line, and after two line plunges by Bever, Hargis took the ball through tackle, twisted through the secondary defense, shaking off tacklers, and ran 28 yards for the third touchdown. Acuff converted. Patten kicked off to Tempe, and Smitheron carried the ball to the Tempe 33-yard line. Finley tried a pass and Acuff intercepted the throw, running the ball to Tempe's 39-yard line. Hargis took the ball through the left side of the line, got in the open, reversed his field, and galloped for the fourth Arizona touchdown. Acuff planted the ball between the posts to make the score 27-0.
Patten again kicked off, and Tempe started play on its 23-yard line. Line bucks failed, and Finley kicked to Diebold, who brought the ball to the 50-yard mark. Hargis dropped back and tossed a beautiful pass to Patten, who reached into the ozone to take it from two Tempe backs, and ran for the fifth touchdown. The pass was worth 50 yards.
The substitutions came thick and fast, and Sagard kicked this time to Tempe. The Teachers completed a pass for no gain, incompleted one, and then kicked. After hitting the line once, incompleting a pass, Diebold hurled a pass to Sagard, who ran to the Tempe 15-yard mark. Another pass, Diebold to Hicks, netted 10 yards. Tempe was penalized half the distance to the goal line, and Diebold crashed the line for the sixth touchdown. The Arizona captain failed to convert.
After being penalized 15 yards when Marlar talked to the Arizona players when substituting, Butts kicked to the Tempe 15-yard line. The Tempe safety took the ball, and then tried a backward lateral pass to one of his men, and Butts intercepted the ball. He ran with it, but it was called back to where he caught it, and Arizona, composed for the most part of third and second string men, tried two line bucks, and two passes, before giving the ball to the Teachers on their 21-yard line. A long pass, Finley to W. Caywood, netted the Pedagogues 32 yards, then the Teachers pulled the "flea flicker" play, making 16 yards when they completed it successfully. The ball was on Arizona's 31-yard line, and a pass, Finley to W. Caywood, netted 11 yards to give the Tempe club the pigskin on Arizona's 20-yard line. A line buck netted four yards when the gun sounded to end the game.
As the Wildcats figured, Finley was the big gun on the Teacher team. He looked impressive in packing the ball, but the Arizona line held him back when he needed the yards to make it first down. He was being watched by the Arizona men too. The other Tempe backs did not shine particularly.
The Arizona outlook just before the game started was not any too bright. Things looked just like the skies did, grey and forbidding. The rain was falling, and that meant curtains for a forward passing game.
The Tempe squad looked big, and it was big. Could the Wildcat backs tear through this big wall for enough scores to win? The rain eased up just before the game started, and when Larry Bever started ploughing through, things again looked bright for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats did something yesterday which they have not done before all season. They played poor football in the second quarter, when on the third down, they passed into the Tempe end zone, and the toss was incomplete. By doing this, they gave the Teachers the ball on their 20-yard line, and the Wildcats lost the other chance they should have had of pushing the ball over for a touchdown.
The first half saw the two teams battling up and down the field, with the ball in the Teachers' territory most of the time. Acuff fumbled once in the second period, and recovered the ball on his 15-yard line, and that was as close as the Cats were to their own goal line, except in the last quarter, when the Pedagogues made their drive.
The Wildcat line did effective work yesterday, opening big holes for the backs to tear through. Had it not been for the wholesale spilling of Tempe men, Hargis could not have got away to his long runs. Arizona players missed many tackles; however, Teacher ball carriers made extra yards consistently.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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