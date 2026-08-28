After being penalized 15 yards when Marlar talked to the Arizona players when substituting, Butts kicked to the Tempe 15-yard line. The Tempe safety took the ball, and then tried a backward lateral pass to one of his men, and Butts intercepted the ball. He ran with it, but it was called back to where he caught it, and Arizona, composed for the most part of third and second string men, tried two line bucks, and two passes, before giving the ball to the Teachers on their 21-yard line. A long pass, Finley to W. Caywood, netted the Pedagogues 32 yards, then the Teachers pulled the "flea flicker" play, making 16 yards when they completed it successfully. The ball was on Arizona's 31-yard line, and a pass, Finley to W. Caywood, netted 11 yards to give the Tempe club the pigskin on Arizona's 20-yard line. A line buck netted four yards when the gun sounded to end the game.

As the Wildcats figured, Finley was the big gun on the Teacher team. He looked impressive in packing the ball, but the Arizona line held him back when he needed the yards to make it first down. He was being watched by the Arizona men too. The other Tempe backs did not shine particularly.

The Arizona outlook just before the game started was not any too bright. Things looked just like the skies did, grey and forbidding. The rain was falling, and that meant curtains for a forward passing game.

The Tempe squad looked big, and it was big. Could the Wildcat backs tear through this big wall for enough scores to win? The rain eased up just before the game started, and when Larry Bever started ploughing through, things again looked bright for the Wildcats.