Here is the way the game went:

Arizona won the toss and elected to receive. The Wildcats started from their 10 after Dan Hustead's six-yard return. Arizona made only a yard and punted on fourth down. John Ray's punt was downed at the Arizona 41. On the second play, Malone exploded up the middle for 46 yards and the touchdown with 13:02 left. Paul Ray Powell kicked the point and it was 7-0.

Again, Arizona was held without a first down, and Ray punted to the Arizona State 41. Nine plays later, the Sun Devils scored again with Malone charging through the middle for 30 yards. Powell kicked the point with 8:11 remaining in the quarter and it was 14-0.

Arizona was held for no yards and punted on fourth down. Lenny Randle sped to the nine on the return, but there was clipping and the ball went back to the Arizona State 41. Five plays later, a Spagnola-to-Hill pass carried for 42 yards and the touchdown with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Powell kicked the point to make it 21-0.

Arizona started to roll after the kickoff on a 34-yard pass from Bruce Lee to Ted Sherwood. That put the ball at the Sun Devil 38, but Ron Pritchard broke through on two plays to toss Arizona back for losses and Arizona had to punt on fourth down. The Sun Devils started from their own six and for the first time, were held and forced to punt.

The Wildcats got the ball at the Sun Devil 46 but were pushed back by a clipping penalty as the quarter ended. Again, Arizona punted on fourth down. Arizona held and then moved into Sun Devil territory on a pass from Lee to Gardin. But Gardin fumbled, and Seth Miller recovered for Arizona State at the Devils' 37.