Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 42
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Date: Nov. 30, 1968
Where: Tucson
Winner: ASU, 30-7
What was reported at the time:
By ABE CHANIN
Star Sports Editor
In just a little over 10 minutes, the explosive Sun Devils of Arizona State had their revenge won last night.
The first three times the Devils got the ball, they scored, and when Arizona’s strong defense recovered, it was too late, and Arizona State had a smashing 30-7 victory.
Arizona State had been the team picked to win the Western Athletic Conference championship, but the Sun Devils could only play the role of spoilers. Their victory last night before 41,350 fans — the largest crowd in Arizona Stadium history — deprived the Wildcats of the conference crown and gave it to Wyoming. Wyoming, finishing at 6-1 with its only league defeat by Arizona, has won the WAC title three years in a row.
And Arizona finished in a tie with Arizona State for second place at 5-1.
Arizona State, 8-2 for the season, obviously didn’t need the added incentive of being angered at Arizona’s forcing the Sun Bowl to pick the Wildcats before last night’s game was played.
The swift Sun Devils completely dominated the game with two former high school stars from Eloy leading the way. Fabulous Art Malone, the runningest back in the history of the WAC, broke open the game quickly. On the second Sun Devil play of the game, the 197-pound junior broke through the middle of the Arizona line and raced 46 yards to score. There was just 1:58 gone in the game.
The next time Arizona State got the ball, Malone went through the same hole for 30 yards to score. He carried 35 times for 186 yards to push his WAC record to 235 carries for 1,430 yards. He also became the highest scorer in league history with 96 points.
And Paul Ray Powell, another Eloy product, kicked three extra points and field goals of 20, 22 and 28 yards. He has attempted 55 conversions, making 46 for league records. Powell, also a junior, finished with 10 field goals for the season.
The Sun Devils' other touchdown came on a 42-yard pass from sophomore Joe Spagnola to speedster J. D. Hill.
So completely did Arizona State dominate this 42nd game in the state rivalry that Arizona finished the game without a single yard rushing and the only Wildcat score came when Larry Rogge blocked a Ken Hornbeck punt in the second quarter. Charlie Duke ran 36 yards with the ball for the touchdown.
It was a total performance by Arizona State, which has now defeated Arizona four straight years. The Sun Devils had 455 yards total offense. So Arizona State should continue as the nation's No. 1 team in defense against rushing and also move up as one of the swiftest teams in gaining yardage.
Arizona finished the regular season at 8-2, and despite the loss last night, will make its first appearance in a major bowl. The Wildcats will meet Auburn in El Paso's Sun Bowl Dec. 28. Auburn also lost yesterday, 24-16, to Alabama and will take a 6-4 record into the postseason game.
Never before in this remarkable season has Arizona been so outplayed. The 30 points were the most run up against Arizona. Up to last night, Indiana's 16-13 triumph was the only Arizona loss and the most points scored against the Cats. Arizona's 8-2 record compares with 8-2 in 1937, but the 8-1-1 mark of 1961 still stands as the best all-time record.
Led by Malone, Arizona State gained 274 net yards rushing, and that compares with the average of 86.1 Arizona had allowed on the ground all season.
It was Ron Pritchard, Arizona State’s All-American linebacker, who led the tremendous defensive charge. John Helton and Bobby Johnson also were defensive standouts along with Dickie Brown in the secondary. It was Duke and sophomore Bill McKinley who led Arizona's defensive points.
Records were set wholesale last night. The attendance boosted Arizona to a new home game average of 37,640, breaking the mark of 31,859 set last year. Arizona had one fumble, and that set a WAC record of 24 fumbles in one season.
The Sun Devils were penalized 121 yards and that made them the most penalized team in WAC history. Their total of 972 broke the record of 798 yards set by Arizona last year.
Arizona State became the highest-scoring team in league history and this became a certainty when it was 21-0 in the first quarter. That was the same way it went last year in Tempe, except that Arizona's defensive play in the second half kept the Cats from going down to a 47-7 defeat as they did in 1967.
Here is the way the game went:
Arizona won the toss and elected to receive. The Wildcats started from their 10 after Dan Hustead's six-yard return. Arizona made only a yard and punted on fourth down. John Ray's punt was downed at the Arizona 41. On the second play, Malone exploded up the middle for 46 yards and the touchdown with 13:02 left. Paul Ray Powell kicked the point and it was 7-0.
Again, Arizona was held without a first down, and Ray punted to the Arizona State 41. Nine plays later, the Sun Devils scored again with Malone charging through the middle for 30 yards. Powell kicked the point with 8:11 remaining in the quarter and it was 14-0.
Arizona was held for no yards and punted on fourth down. Lenny Randle sped to the nine on the return, but there was clipping and the ball went back to the Arizona State 41. Five plays later, a Spagnola-to-Hill pass carried for 42 yards and the touchdown with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Powell kicked the point to make it 21-0.
Arizona started to roll after the kickoff on a 34-yard pass from Bruce Lee to Ted Sherwood. That put the ball at the Sun Devil 38, but Ron Pritchard broke through on two plays to toss Arizona back for losses and Arizona had to punt on fourth down. The Sun Devils started from their own six and for the first time, were held and forced to punt.
The Wildcats got the ball at the Sun Devil 46 but were pushed back by a clipping penalty as the quarter ended. Again, Arizona punted on fourth down. Arizona held and then moved into Sun Devil territory on a pass from Lee to Gardin. But Gardin fumbled, and Seth Miller recovered for Arizona State at the Devils' 37.
Arizona's defense toughened and on fourth down Rogge broke through to block Hornbeck's punt. Duke picked up the ball and ran 36 yards to score with 10:17 left. Steve Hurley kicked the point and it was 21-7.
Arizona got the ball at the Sun Devil 43 on the next play, a 26-yard punt by Ed Roseborough. Lee hit Mark Arnason at the Sun Devil 29. On third and 10, Lee hit Hustead on the screen pass for a first down at the 18. An Arizona pass attack failed and on fourth down Hurley was short on a 35-yard field goal attempt. The Sun Devils went from their 20 to the Arizona 11, only to be pushed back by a holding penalty. A short while later, the Devils went to the Arizona 19, but another penalty pushed them back and on fourth down Powell missed on a 48-yard field goal attempt as the half ended.
Arizona State started the second half at its 47 after a 35-yard runback of the kickoff by Dave Buchanan. On a third-down play, Spagnola passed to Hill for 19 yards to the Arizona 30. The drive was halted when Hill fumbled after taking a pass from Spagnola. Rich Moriarty recovered for Arizona at its 16. Arizona punted out, but Randle returned Ray’s 34-yard punt nine yards and the Devils were at the Arizona 38.
Hooker made a great catch of a Spagnola pass at the Arizona five. Arizona held for three downs, and Powell then kicked a 22-yard field goal to make it 24-7.
The teams traded punts, and then Dickie Brown intercepted a Mark Driscoll pass, and the Devils were at the Arizona 28. Arizona held and on fourth down Powell was short on a 43-yard field goal attempt.
Arizona went to the Sun Devil 17 on a great catch by Gardin of a Driscoll pass for 39 yards. On fourth down and five, Lee passed to Ed Mitchell on a fake field goal play. The pass lost 13 yards as Dennis Farrell dropped Mitchell. ASU took over at its 25. The Devils were held, but they came right back when Hill intercepted a Driscoll pass and ran 21 yards to the Arizona 35.
On fourth and one, Malone charged to the first down at the 14. Buchanan then exploded to the five. On third down and a foot to 90, Spagnola was dropped on the three. Powell then kicked a 20-yard field goal to make it 27-7 with 10:15 left to play.
Arizona started to move on a passing attack, but then Pritchard picked off a Lee pass and ran 40 yards to the Arizona 17. Arizona held the Devils, and on fourth down, Powell kicked a 28-yard field goal to make it 30-7.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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