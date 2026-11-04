"Maybe there was a third-down play out there we didn't make, a tackle that wasn't made or a play that wasn't made," UA free safety Jarvie Worcester said. "We were just missing it."

Arizona's 11th consecutive Pac-10 home loss dropped the Wildcats into a tie for ninth place in the conference with Stanford.

"You're not going to win every game, even if you play with that kind of effort," said coach John Mackovic, 9-14 in two seasons at Arizona. "But you can build for the future."

Eight turnovers, 23 penalties, a blocked punt and a missed PAT added up to one sloppily-played game before the smallest crowd (47,005) to witness a Territorial Cup game in 28 years.

After three lead changes and three ties, the Sun Devils capitalized on a key mistake early in the fourth quarter.

Leading 27-20, ASU intercepted a Jason Johnson pass for the second time when safety Jason Shivers snared a deflected pass at the UA 30-yard line.

The turnover set up tailback Mike Williams' fourth touchdown run of the game - a 4-yarder with 6:51 to play - that cemented the victory.

Johnson's pass in the right flat sailed high and glanced off receiver Bobby Wade's hands and high into the air.

"Their line was right in my face, and Bobby said he just didn't see the ball," said Johnson. "He put his hands up because he knew it was going to be right at his face, and unfortunately instead of bouncing down it bounced up."