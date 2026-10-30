Texas Tech

A.J. Holmes, defensive tackle: Holmes, who leads the Big 12 in sacks (5.5) as an interior defensive lineman, is arguably the best interior defensive lineman the Wildcats have faced all season. Holmes spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Houston and transferred to Texas Tech last season and became an All-American for the Red Raiders.

“We’ve played some really good D-Linemen, but he’s a monster,” said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. “He’s an incredible player, and there’s a reason why he’s leading the Big 12 in sacks. That dude is a monster, but I also believe in our guys. … Our whole offense knows who that dude is. Some of our scheme has to be built around him, just so we can have an advantage at times, because he is what he is.

“He’s probably one of the most impactful players on the field. We gotta know where he is, but I know our guys are excited about competing with him.”

Austin Romaine, linebacker: The Kansas State transfer leads the Red Raiders in tackles (52) and has been one of TTU’s top playmakers on defense this season. Romaine was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in September after he had back-to-back pick-sixes against Sam Houston State.

Texas Tech is tied with Alabama for the most pick-sixes (5) in college football this season — four of them are by linebackers.