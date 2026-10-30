The No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats face the No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Saturday morning in Lubbock.
Winner will have a clearer path to the Big 12 Championship Game. Loser will get essentially eliminated from conference title contention.
Who will make an impact on Saturday? Keep an eye on these three players from both Arizona and Texas Tech:
Arizona
Tyrese Boss, cornerback: After transferring from Wyoming and starting the season as a backup, the third-year cornerback made his first start in Arizona’s third game of the season against Northern Illinois. He learned a valuable lesson immediately after giving up a 52-yard touchdown on NIU’s opening drive.
“For me, that was the first time I got scored on in a little while,” Boss said. “I didn’t want to let my mind detour from the game and just had to go on to the next play, knowing I had to redeem myself for the team. … It was something that happened, something that sucks, but you just move on to the next play.”
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Since then, Boss has been targeted 19 times and has given up 10 catches for 105 yards and no touchdowns, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Just taking the coaching that (cornerbacks coach Chip Viney) throws at us,” Boss said. “He’s a really good technical DBs coach. … Every practice, every game, I’m getting more comfortable.”
Boss said Viney’s coaching style is “rough, but I love it.”
“He’s one of those coaches that challenges you physically and mentally,” Boss said. “You gotta be a certain type of player to take on that coaching. … I really like it and it’s helping the team.”
Boss and Dwight Bootle will both start at cornerback against Texas Tech, with starter Jay’Vion Cole out with a leg injury he suffered last week against Iowa State.
Henry Gabalis, tight end: The 6-6, 240-pound freshman will have an elevated role this week with tight end Shane King out with an undisclosed injury, and starter Cole Rusk listed as doubtful on the latest availability report.
Gabalis, a four-star prospect from the Seattle area, scored his first-career touchdown last week against Iowa State and completed a pass on a two-point conversion to fellow tight end Tyler Powell.
"It was awesome,” Gabalis said of his performance. “Coaches believed in me (and the) whole team believed in me. All the tight ends believed in me. It was a good time.”
Alexander Doost, right guard: The UA offensive line will have arguably its toughest test of the season. Texas Tech has a “super powerful and super stout D-Line” and “they know how to get things done,” Doost said.
Texas Tech has the third-most sacks (20) in the Big 12 behind Baylor and Arizona. The Red Raiders added former San Diego State edge rusher Trey White and Miami (Ohio) defensive end Adam Trick, who played in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl last year, out of the transfer portal.
Texas Tech defensive tackles A.J. Holmes and Mateen Ibirogba have over a combined 50 quarterback pressures this season, so Saturday will be a “line-of-scrimmage game,” said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.
“There’s a lot we still need to work on, but there’s been some areas we’re succeeding in,” Doost said of Arizona’s offensive line. “Every week, there’s something new we gotta work on, every single one of us.”
Texas Tech
A.J. Holmes, defensive tackle: Holmes, who leads the Big 12 in sacks (5.5) as an interior defensive lineman, is arguably the best interior defensive lineman the Wildcats have faced all season. Holmes spent the first three seasons of his collegiate career at Houston and transferred to Texas Tech last season and became an All-American for the Red Raiders.
“We’ve played some really good D-Linemen, but he’s a monster,” said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. “He’s an incredible player, and there’s a reason why he’s leading the Big 12 in sacks. That dude is a monster, but I also believe in our guys. … Our whole offense knows who that dude is. Some of our scheme has to be built around him, just so we can have an advantage at times, because he is what he is.
“He’s probably one of the most impactful players on the field. We gotta know where he is, but I know our guys are excited about competing with him.”
Austin Romaine, linebacker: The Kansas State transfer leads the Red Raiders in tackles (52) and has been one of TTU’s top playmakers on defense this season. Romaine was named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week in September after he had back-to-back pick-sixes against Sam Houston State.
Texas Tech is tied with Alabama for the most pick-sixes (5) in college football this season — four of them are by linebackers.
J’Koby Williams, running back: Williams leads the Red Raiders in rushing with 86 carries for 619 yards and five touchdowns. Williams is 13th in college football at 7.2 yards per carry. He’s also Texas Tech’s third-leading receiver. Williams had 11 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns in Texas Tech’s last home game against Arizona State.
The Red Raiders are expected to return running back Cameron Dickey, who’s missed the last two-plus games with an ankle injury.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports