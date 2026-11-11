Foles downplayed the injury - "I was playing through it. It didn't affect me," he said - but was clearly limited. He wore a receiver's glove over his left hand to cover a brace. Foles' hand was heavily iced and wrapped minutes after the game.

Antolin was electric on a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but gained just 11 total yards on his six remaining carries.

Arizona was so hard up for offensive help that coaches summoned backup quarterback Matt Scott to lead drives in the second and third quarters; the sophomore rushed four times for 29 yards, but did not attempt a pass.

And, for a while, that was enough.

The Wildcats led 14-0 at halftime and 14-3 at the start of the fourth quarter before Arizona State sprang to life. Quarterback Danny Sullivan found Williams for two touchdowns in the final 11:54. The second one, a perfect throw and headlong dive into the end zone, pulled the Sun Devils even with 2:02 remaining.

On the following possession, Arizona punted with little hope of getting it back in regulation. Williams' drop — and Turner's recovery — changed everything.

Bolstered by the unexpected turnover, Arizona ran the ball three times for 8 yards to set up Zendejas' kick. The Glendale native walked off the requisite 7 yards, waited for the snap and delivered the UA's first game-winning kick since Nick Folk defeated BYU on Sept. 2, 2006.

"I had the chance in front of my home town and home crowd," Zendejas said. "We've had a couple tough breaks this year. To have one go our way, it feels good."