In the end, with many of the Wildcat fans already departed, the ASU crowd chanted "Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl" and hundreds ran onto the field, climbing onto the south goalposts as many UA players watched from the other side.

Unlike previous years, there would be no miracle plays for the Wildcats, no heroic comebacks, no dramatic moments.

"They were just a better team than us, a lot better than us, head and shoulders better than us," said UA linebacker Armon Williams.

Going against a banged-up defensive front that featured sophomore Todd Thompson in his first start, ASU's Terry Battle rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of play.

The Sun Devils had an astounding advantage in yardage, 651 to 170. Arizona's leading rusher was Leon Callen with 19 yards.

Keeping the ball on the ground, ASU added the final touchdown with 1:06 left.

"It's not anybody's responsibility to keep from scoring on us," Tomey said. "It's our responsibility to stop them. That's the way it was last time I checked."

ASU (11-0 overall, 8-0 in the Pac-10) earned only its third victory in 15 years against the UA, keeping the Wildcats (5-6, 3-5) from a winning season and consideration for the Aloha Bowl.

Even though the game was scoreless for most of the first quarter, it was clear that the difference that mattered most was Arizona State's running game.

The Sun Devils didn't need anything fancy; 18 of their 23 rushes in the first half went for at least 4 yards, many for much, much more.