Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 70
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Date: Nov. 23, 1996
Where: Tucson
Winner: ASU, 56-14
What was reported at the time:
By Anthony Gimino
The Arizona Daily Star
Arizona State already had its tickets for Pasadena; now, with an undefeated record, it can go first class.
Arizona, however, would say the Sun Devils have no class at all.
Fourth-ranked ASU brought a better team to Tucson and proved it on the field, using its offensive line to lead an unstoppable running game and striking with the combination of Jake Plummer to Keith Poole whenever it wanted.
The Rose Bowl-bound Sun Devils subdued Arizona in the first half and then poured it on, pulling away for an emphatic 56-14 victory in front of 59,920, an Arizona Stadium record.
"I'm going to vote us No. 1," said ASU coach Bruce Snyder. "I've not seen a better team."
What might be remembered most is some fourth-quarter ugliness, a supposed cheap shot that resulted in a severely sprained ankle to Arizona's Daniel Greer and escalated tensions between the rivals.
It started during Mikal Smith's 98-yard interception return for a touchdown. Behind the play, ASU offensive lineman Glen Gable – playing for Pat Thompson, who was ejected in the first quarter – hit Greer's legs from behind.
Arizona players, coaches and administrators ran onto the field to confront the Sun Devils, and fullback Kelvin Eafon hit Gable from behind near the shoulders, knocking Gable down and getting himself ejected.
"We talked about it on the sideline, and Coach Tomey acknowledged that's one of the dirtiest shots he'd ever seen in his coaching career," UA cornerback Kelly Malveaux said of Gable's hit.
"If you're going to win, win with class, you know what I mean? Win with style. They had points on the board, just stick with that. There was no need for all that other stuff.
"That's a terrible shot. The lowest of them all."
Greer was taken off the field on a stretcher and brought to University Medical Center, where X-rays were negative.
Asked about the intensity of the rivalry, UA coach Dick Tomey said: "This is not the time to ask me about it. It's got to get back to being a good thing."
In the end, with many of the Wildcat fans already departed, the ASU crowd chanted "Rose Bowl, Rose Bowl" and hundreds ran onto the field, climbing onto the south goalposts as many UA players watched from the other side.
Unlike previous years, there would be no miracle plays for the Wildcats, no heroic comebacks, no dramatic moments.
"They were just a better team than us, a lot better than us, head and shoulders better than us," said UA linebacker Armon Williams.
Going against a banged-up defensive front that featured sophomore Todd Thompson in his first start, ASU's Terry Battle rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters of play.
The Sun Devils had an astounding advantage in yardage, 651 to 170. Arizona's leading rusher was Leon Callen with 19 yards.
Keeping the ball on the ground, ASU added the final touchdown with 1:06 left.
"It's not anybody's responsibility to keep from scoring on us," Tomey said. "It's our responsibility to stop them. That's the way it was last time I checked."
ASU (11-0 overall, 8-0 in the Pac-10) earned only its third victory in 15 years against the UA, keeping the Wildcats (5-6, 3-5) from a winning season and consideration for the Aloha Bowl.
Even though the game was scoreless for most of the first quarter, it was clear that the difference that mattered most was Arizona State's running game.
The Sun Devils didn't need anything fancy; 18 of their 23 rushes in the first half went for at least 4 yards, many for much, much more.
Put it this way: The running game was so effective that when Plummer completed only his second pass, it gave ASU a 21-7 lead, and the Sun Devils were well on their way to victory.
Plummer threw three touchdown passes, two to Poole, getting his first victory in the series in four tries.
Meanwhile, the ASU defense threw Keith Smith around, hounding him for eight sacks. Debuting in the rivalry, Smith fumbled twice, losing one, and he was also intercepted.
"They just have the whole package as a team," Keith Smith said.
"They must have had a great off-season to get them prepared for this year because they just kicked our butts. I mean, it was a slaughter.
"We had a couple of good plays offensively, but we couldn't get anything clicking. I'm taking the blame for it because I should have stayed in the pocket a lot more than I did and get the receivers the ball."
The Sun Devils were stymied on their first four possessions, but, with dazzling speed, scored touchdowns on their final four drives of the half.
Helped by good field position – and Shawn Swayda's block of Kevin Schmidtke's third-down quick-punt attempt – ASU's longest scoring drive in the half was 1 minute, 45 seconds.
Trailing 21-7, Arizona drove to the ASU 10, but after a sack, had to settle for a field goal attempt, which was blocked by Brent Burnstein.
Six plays later, Battle was back in the end zone for a 28-7 halftime lead.
In the second half, the score got uglier for Arizona, and the game got uglier for both teams. ASU's Derrick Ford and the UA's Frank Middleton joined Gable and Eafon as fourth-quarter ejections.
"We're all going down together in this one," Keith Smith said. "And we're going to remember it next year. We're already starting to talk about it."
At least the goalposts are still standing.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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