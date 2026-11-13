"I made the decision as a head coach that the development of Devon Dampier was better than him being our starting quarterback," Gonzales said. "In the reality of it, if Devon Dampier started as a true freshman for 12 games, I probably wouldn't be sitting on this stage today.

"Devon did a phenomenal job as a true freshman. He's got an unbelievable family, he's an unbelievable kid, he's a great football player, a tough football player. He's everything you want."

Dampier started against Arizona in Brennan's first season in 2024 and had 390 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the Wildcats' 61-39 win over New Mexico.

"He's been continuing to do his thing," said Arizona defensive end Tre Smith, who played in the game against Dampier and the Lobos. "Respect all, fear none."

The Utes run a two-quarterback system with Dampier and Byrd Ficklin, who both opted to stay at Utah instead of following head coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan.

Dampier has been the primary quarterback, passing for 2,053 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushing for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sometimes Dampier is lined up at receiver. Sometimes Ficklin is a receiver. Sometimes they're both at receiver. Sometimes Utah will deploy defensive tackles Semi Taulanga and Sione Motuapuaka as fullbacks and tight ends. Utah's creativity on offense is why the Utes have the second-best scoring unit in the Big 12 (37.7 points per game) and the fourth-best offense, averaging 468.1 yards.

"They're really dynamic in what they do and they use their people effectively," Gonzales said.