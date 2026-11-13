The connections run deep between Arizona and Utah.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita grew up rooting for the Utes. Fifita's uncle, Steve Fifita, played at Utah under head coach Urban Meyer, who's one of the analysts on FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff," which airs live from the UA mall Saturday at 8 a.m.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan coached with three members of Utah's staff at San Jose State: offensive coordinator Kevin McGiven, quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson and safeties coach Derrick Odum.
Utah quarterback Devon Dampier was recruited by Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who was the head coach at New Mexico from 2020-23.
Dampier started his high school career at Pinnacle in Phoenix and played on a team that lost to a Bijan Robinson-led Salpointe Catholic team in Tucson during the first round of the Open Division playoffs in 2019. Dampier transferred to Scottsdale Saguaro and became one of the top players in the state.
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Arizona receiver and former Chandler Basha star Giovanni Richardson faced Dampier and Saguaro in the Class 6A state championship.
"He was doing exactly what he's doing now," Richardson said.
Dampier also played for Tucson Turf Elite, a renowned 7-on-7 program in Southern Arizona. Dampier was teammates with Baltimore Ravens rookie receiver Ja'Kobi Lane.
Arizona was Dampier's first Power 4 offer coming out of high school. Dampier was recruited by former Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch and his staff, but Dampier signed to play for Gonzales at New Mexico.
"I love Devon Dampier," Gonzales said.
Dampier was a backup quarterback in Gonzales' final season at New Mexico before the head coach was fired. Starting quarterback Dylan Hopkins had 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while Dampier had six touchdowns and no interceptions in the nine games he appeared in. UNM went 4-8 in Gonzales' last season.
"I made the decision as a head coach that the development of Devon Dampier was better than him being our starting quarterback," Gonzales said. "In the reality of it, if Devon Dampier started as a true freshman for 12 games, I probably wouldn't be sitting on this stage today.
"Devon did a phenomenal job as a true freshman. He's got an unbelievable family, he's an unbelievable kid, he's a great football player, a tough football player. He's everything you want."
Dampier started against Arizona in Brennan's first season in 2024 and had 390 yards of total offense and five touchdowns in the Wildcats' 61-39 win over New Mexico.
"He's been continuing to do his thing," said Arizona defensive end Tre Smith, who played in the game against Dampier and the Lobos. "Respect all, fear none."
The Utes run a two-quarterback system with Dampier and Byrd Ficklin, who both opted to stay at Utah instead of following head coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan.
Dampier has been the primary quarterback, passing for 2,053 yards, 20 touchdowns and seven interceptions and rushing for 480 yards and seven touchdowns.
Sometimes Dampier is lined up at receiver. Sometimes Ficklin is a receiver. Sometimes they're both at receiver. Sometimes Utah will deploy defensive tackles Semi Taulanga and Sione Motuapuaka as fullbacks and tight ends. Utah's creativity on offense is why the Utes have the second-best scoring unit in the Big 12 (37.7 points per game) and the fourth-best offense, averaging 468.1 yards.
"They're really dynamic in what they do and they use their people effectively," Gonzales said.
Dampier and Ficklin's mobility, along with running back Wayshawn Parker, will be one of Arizona's toughest challenges all season. Slowing down mobile quarterbacks has been a common theme in Arizona's regular-season losses dating back to last season.
Brennan often preaches "population at the football" and getting as many bodies to the ball carrier as possible. "That means everything," especially this week, Smith said.
"That is truly an identity of a defense," Smith added. "You can have a lot of great players across the board, but what really elevates that is your effort — not just one guy's effort, but a collective effort."
Dampier "is an elite thrower" and can beat teams with his arm, Gonzales said.
"Devon can throw the damn football," Gonzales said. "We've got an unbelievable challenge and I'm excited. I love that young man like he's one of my own.
"I'm super happy for all the success he's had and I hope he gets freaking annihilated on Saturday night and then I'll pick him up after the game and all of those good things. He's feeling the same way about me, I promise you that."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports