Arizona is on a bye week for the first and only time this season, which lands at the halfway point for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats are off to their best start (5-1) in 12 years and go into the intermission with a four-game winning streak.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan isn't concerned with the bye week disrupting the Wildcats' momentum over the last month since losing to BYU in the Big 12 opener in Provo.
“We don’t make the schedule,” Brennan said. “It happens where it happens. All we can focus on is what we’re doing right now. … How do we find ways to improve and continue to move forward as a football team even though we don’t have a game this week? To me, that’s intentionally attacking all parts of our process.
“That’s what we’ve talking about for the last month. Every step of the way, how intentional can we be with our focus in meetings, our focus in lifts and our focus in the practice environment? … I promise you, the coaching staff will be ready for this. I think this team is resilient, they care about each other and I think it’s important to them. They’ll show up ready to work, too.”
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As Arizona turns its attention to the second half of the season, which includes a showdown with Texas Tech on Halloween and the 100th Territorial Cup, here's a position-by-position progress report for the Wildcats.
Quarterbacks
Grade: A+
The rundown: Arizona has one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Noah Fifita, who's fifth nationally in passing yards (1,756), which is first in the Big 12.
Fifita's 73.3% completion rate is seventh in college football entering this week. Fifita's 16 passing touchdowns this season are tied for the sixth-most in college football; it's first in the Big 12. Fifita has 104 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns this season, including a 30-yard touchdown against NIU.
Fifita reached another milestone in his Arizona career earlier this season, when he passed Nick Foles for career passing yards.
Fifita owns multiple records at Arizona: career passing yards (10,939), single-game passing yards (527), single-game completion percentage (minimum of 20 and 30 snaps), career passing touchdowns (89) and single-season touchdowns (29).
Fifita has consistently been able to evade pass rushers and create plays when he's flushed out of the pocket.
Fifita passing for a season-high 341 yards against West Virginia, despite Arizona not having its three starting receivers and tight end, “speaks to the confidence and chemistry he built with those guys in the offseason,” Brennan said.
“He doesn’t just build that chemistry with (Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter),” Brennan said. “All of those receivers are a part of those throwing sessions when Noah says, ‘Hey, let’s go throw.’ They all show up for that. He takes those reps just as serious as if it were Tre Spivey.”
Running backs
Grade: B
The rundown: The Wildcats are third-to-last in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (149.8), but have excelled in other departments and have shown big-play abilities.
Arizona's top three running backs this season are Kedrick Reescano, Quincy Craig and Antwan Roberts, who had a 30-yard touchdown against West Virginia. Craig and Reescano, who have made multiple pass-protecting blocks in the backfield this season, also scored touchdowns on Saturday.
The Wildcats returned last year's leading rusher in Ismail Mahdi, who was ruled ineligible following a preliminary court ruling by the Pima County Superior Court. Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris filed a temporary restraining order against the NCAA to compete as "five-for-five" athletes, which was overturned.
The Wildcats' 238 rushing yards against Cincinnati marked the most rushing yards in the Brennan era — the most since the UTEP game in 2023.
Wide receivers
Grade: A-
The rundown: Arizona's receiver corps initially received an 89.6 grade (B+) for their performance in the final three quarters of the BYU game after Giovanni Richardson went down with injury, but we bumped them up to an A- after Isaiah Mizell and Brandon Phelps stepped up for the shorthanded unit on the road this past week.
Richardson established himself as a WR1 as a slot receiver, with Spivey emerging as a big-play target (as shown in the NIU game, when he made an acrobatic one-handed touchdown catch in the end zone).
Arizona's depth was tested this past week when Spivey, Richardson and Hunter were all out with injuries, but second-year Isaiah Mizell — who emerged as a potential breakout player in training camp — had his best game as a Wildcat with six catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns against West Virginia.
Third-year wide receiver Brandon Phelps is third on the team in receiving yards (226) on 12 catches. Freshman Caleb "Jet" Smith, after making a name for himself as a punt returner, had a go-ahead 38-yard touchdown against Washington State.
Ten Wildcats have eight or more receptions this season, including seven wide receivers.
Tight ends
Grade: B
The rundown: Illinois transfer Cole Rusk played in three games before suffering a leg injury that has sidelined him for the last three games. Rusk has six catches for 86 yards and had a 34-yard catch-and-run on third-and-long in the fourth quarter against BYU.
Fifth-year tight end Tyler Powell and sophomore Shane King have handled duties at tight end for the Wildcats. Powell, who caught his first-career touchdown against NIU, has played a career-high 200 offensive snaps; King, who caught a touchdown against BYU, has played 135.
Offensive line
Grade: B-
The rundown: Arizona has allowed the most sacks (16) in the Big 12 this season.
Arizona left guard Rhino Tapa'atoutai has given up the most sacks (four), according to Pro Football Focus. Left tackle Matthew Lado is tied for the most penalties (six) by an offensive lineman in the Big 12. Lado has also been charged with the most quarterback hurries (11) and pressures (13) in the Big 12, per PFF.
There have also been some promising developments for that unit, like center Zach Henning having the second-best pass-blocking grade (88.1) in the conference, with right guard Alexander Doost at No. 10 (81.9). Right tackle Tristan Bounds has not surrendered a sack all season.
Defensive line
Grade: A-
The rundown: While Arizona's offensive line leads the conference in sacks allowed, the Wildcats' defensive line leads the league in sacks (19) — a statistic that's more to be proud of for the UA.
Nearly a dozen defensive linemen have played over 30 defensive snaps for the Wildcats this season. After allowing over 300 rushing yards to West Virginia, the Wildcats dropped to seventh in rushing defense in the Big 12.
For most of the season, Arizona had one of the top rushing defenses in the conference and in college football. Against Cincinnati, the second-best rushing attack in the conference, the Wildcats shut down the Bearcats and limited them to 74 yards.
Arizona has held four opponents to fewer than 100 yards, including minus-7 rushing yards against Northern Arizona, the fewest rushing yards allowed since facing Stanford in 2006.
Tre Smith (204 defensive snaps), Mays Pese (189), Leroy Palu (181), Domonic Loleiso (131), Kevin Moorer (130), Prince Williams (105), Zac Siulepa (99), Kaisi Lafitaga (84) and Julian Savaiinaea (67) have been the most used defensive linemen for Arizona this season.
Linebackers
Grade: A
The rundown: Arizona linebacker Chase Kennedy leads the Big 12 in sacks (four), and Taye Brown is tied for the seventh-most tackles (39).
Georgetown transfer Cooper Blomstrom has emerged as a reliable third linebacker and has 31 tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
In tandem with Arizona's defensive line, the Wildcats have one of the top front-six units in the Big 12. Eight linebackers have played over 50 defensive snaps this season.
Defensive backs
Grade: B+
The rundown: This position group had the highest bar to reach this season considering the Wildcats had five NFL defensive backs in its secondary last year — four of them were drafted, which tied an NFL Draft record.
Cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who had a momentum-changing forced fumble at the end of the first half against West Virginia, has the fourth-best defensive grade (81.1) in the Big 12 (with a minimum of 200 snaps played). Cole has only surrendered one touchdown in coverage this season.
Veteran defensive back and transfer Malcolm Hartzog has played the most defensive snaps (382) this season, with Cole (307) and strong safety Lee Molette III (261) right behind. Molette, who returned a fumble for a touchdown against West Virginia, has become one of Arizona's starting safeties ahead of Gavin Hunter, who has 16 tackles and two pass breakups this year.
Former walk-on Quinn Olson was named the starter at the beginning of the season, but Northern Colorado transfer Cam Chapa has emerged as a potential star in the UA defense. In the last three games, Chapa has 22 tackles and an interception; he had 15 tackles against WVU.
Transfers Dwight Bootle II and Tyrese Boss have exchanged reps at the other cornerback spot, with Boss taking over as starter the last few games.
The Wildcats have relied on more players in the secondary this season than last year and they're not one of the top intercepting defenses in the nation like they were a year ago, but the defensive backs used this season have done a serviceable job.
Special teams
Grade: B
The rundown: Like other position groups, there has been a sweet-and-sour element with the kicking game.
Second-year starter Michael Salgado-Medina, who's 11 for 20 on field goals in road games since last season, has missed three field goals on the road this season, albeit made a game-sealing 51-yarder against Washington State. The Wildcats have the third-worst field-goal percentage in the Big 12.
Even though Arizona punter Chase Ridley is second-to-last in yards per punt (41.5), the Wildcats haven't allowed any punt return yards this season, which ranks second in the Big 12. Ridley also has the fourth-most fair catches (nine) in the Big 12 this season.
Smith has the best punt return average (25 yards) in the Big 12 and the freshman became the first Wildcat to return a punt for a touchdown since Shun Brown in 2017. Smith's return prowess has been a weapon for Arizona in terms of field position.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports