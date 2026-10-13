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Arizona is on a bye week for the first and only time this season, which lands at the halfway point for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats are off to their best start (5-1) in 12 years and go into the intermission with a four-game winning streak.

Arizona head coach Brent Brennan isn't concerned with the bye week disrupting the Wildcats' momentum over the last month since losing to BYU in the Big 12 opener in Provo.

“We don’t make the schedule,” Brennan said. “It happens where it happens. All we can focus on is what we’re doing right now. … How do we find ways to improve and continue to move forward as a football team even though we don’t have a game this week? To me, that’s intentionally attacking all parts of our process.

“That’s what we’ve talking about for the last month. Every step of the way, how intentional can we be with our focus in meetings, our focus in lifts and our focus in the practice environment? … I promise you, the coaching staff will be ready for this. I think this team is resilient, they care about each other and I think it’s important to them. They’ll show up ready to work, too.”

As Arizona turns its attention to the second half of the season, which includes a showdown with Texas Tech on Halloween and the 100th Territorial Cup, here's a position-by-position progress report for the Wildcats.

Quarterbacks

Grade: A+

The rundown: Arizona has one of the top quarterbacks in the country in Noah Fifita, who's fifth nationally in passing yards (1,756), which is first in the Big 12.