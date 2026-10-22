Prefer us on Google Learn More

The past, present and future of Arizona football will be at the Wildcats' Homecoming matchup against Iowa State at Casino Del Sol Stadium on Saturday.

In addition to nearly two dozen recruits — most of them from the 2028 recruiting class — on campus for visits, the UA is also hosting over 230 former Wildcats and football alumni, according to Arizona head coach Brent Brennan.

"Which means we can have 500, because football alumni are not great at the whole RSVP thing," Brennan joked. "We're still learning that."

Added Brennan: "I think it's great having those guys around. It's always great to me when our past players show up and want to be around and see the players and come back and be around the facility. That's really special. It's important to me to have an open door with those guys. ... Those guys have such an incredible legacy here and they have such a good history here.

"It's fun to hear their stories and those guys talk about being at McKale or this facility not being here or big games or big moments. It's fun for our players to hear those things and be around those guys and to see how much it means to those guys who wore the red, white and blue 25 years ago, 50 years ago.

One of the former players in attendance is honorary captain Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. The Tucson native, who played at Tucson High and Mountain View, played safety for the Wildcats from 2015-18.

In 50 games at Arizona, Flannigan-Fowles recorded 243 tackles, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 22 pass deflections and six interceptions. Flannigan-Fowles was a multi-year starter under head coaches Rich Rodriguez and Kevin Sumlin.