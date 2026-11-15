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Three-star 2027 wide receiver Braylen Ross decommitted from the Arizona Wildcats and flipped his commitment to Oklahoma State.

Ross was previously committed to Arizona since May and was one of five players from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, California) committed to the Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class, along with four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson, three-star quarterback Caden Jones and cornerbacks Evan Mack and Jacob Whitehead.

Johnson, Jones, Mack and Whitehead are four of Arizona's top five highest-rated players committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.com.

Ross, a San Diego native, transferred to Crean Lutheran for his senior year and had 83 receptions for 1,249 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Arizona has 15 players committed for 2027. The Wildcats' 2027 recruiting class is ranked 14th in the Big 12, per 247Sports.com.