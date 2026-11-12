How do you define success amid so much failure?

UA place-kicker Alex Zendejas had two PATs blocked — one that would have given the Wildcats the lead with 27 seconds left in regulation, and another that would have extended the game to a third overtime — as the Sun Devils walked away Thursday night with a one-point victory. ASU (6-6, 4-5 Pac-10) will petition the NCAA to play in a bowl game.

"Life," UA coach Mike Stoops said sullenly, "has a way of evening out."

On Thursday, cruelly, it made perfect sense.

It was Zendejas, after all, who felled the Sun Devils with a 32-yard field goal on the final play of the game a year ago.

This year's result was different, a crushing blow for a UA team that will finish its regular season on a four-game losing streak.

The Wildcats (7-5 overall, 4-5) will receive an invitation to a bowl game — likely the Alamo Bowl or Holiday Bowl - on Sunday, a complicated scenario that won't be finalized until Oregon faces Oregon State, Washington battles Washington State and Stanford learns its final BCS ranking.

The promise of a holiday spent in either Texas or Southern California was of little consolation Thursday night. The Wildcats were held scoreless in the first half, surrendered an eight-point lead in the fourth quarter, and were spurned by two blocks.

Zendejas' first miss came at the end of arguably Arizona's best drive of the night — a 10-play, 57-yard drive that should have given Arizona the lead.