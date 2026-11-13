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It took 713 days for Tre Smith to get a sack.

The drought started for the Arizona defensive end when he got a sack in Arizona's road loss at TCU in 2024. Two seasons later, Smith hit home on the quarterback again — coincidentally against TCU in Tucson.

In fairness to Smith, the sixth-year defensive end and Phoenix-area native missed most of last season with a torn labrum.

Getting a sack has "been a little bit in the back of my mind."

"If you give up when things get hard, you're never going to get to where you really want to be," Smith said. "Getting to that moment, it felt like I was doing things I should've already been doing."

Smith sacking TCU quarterback Jaden Craig "brought a huge smile to my face," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, who also coached Smith for three seasons at San Jose State. "Tre is one of our captains, one of our leaders. He's been through a bunch of really challenging stuff, injury-wise.

"He continues to move forward and be a great leader and teammate and be a part of our program. ... It's just awesome to see him continue to perform, continue to lead, continue to move forward, even though there's been adversity in his life."

Smith pressured Craig on the final play of TCU's drive that resulted in Craig throwing a game-sealing interception to cornerback Tyrese Boss.

"I was just doing my best to do my job, like every other play," Smith said.