It took 713 days for Tre Smith to get a sack.
The drought started for the Arizona defensive end when he got a sack in Arizona's road loss at TCU in 2024. Two seasons later, Smith hit home on the quarterback again — coincidentally against TCU in Tucson.
In fairness to Smith, the sixth-year defensive end and Phoenix-area native missed most of last season with a torn labrum.
Getting a sack has "been a little bit in the back of my mind."
"If you give up when things get hard, you're never going to get to where you really want to be," Smith said. "Getting to that moment, it felt like I was doing things I should've already been doing."
Smith sacking TCU quarterback Jaden Craig "brought a huge smile to my face," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, who also coached Smith for three seasons at San Jose State. "Tre is one of our captains, one of our leaders. He's been through a bunch of really challenging stuff, injury-wise.
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"He continues to move forward and be a great leader and teammate and be a part of our program. ... It's just awesome to see him continue to perform, continue to lead, continue to move forward, even though there's been adversity in his life."
Smith pressured Craig on the final play of TCU's drive that resulted in Craig throwing a game-sealing interception to cornerback Tyrese Boss.
"I was just doing my best to do my job, like every other play," Smith said.
Smith also had a major impact for Arizona's special teams in the come-from-behind win over the Horned Frogs, blocking a 50-yard field goal — the second one of the season.
Smith, Arizona's multi-year defensive captain, has more blocked field goals than sacks this season. He also blocked a field goal against Washington State.
Smith has 19 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery this season. Even though he hasn't posted eyebrow-raising numbers this season, his role in defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales' 3-3-5 scheme isn't to rack up a bunch of tackles.
Smith does the dirty work that doesn't show up in the box score. It shows up in the box score for linebackers Taye Brown, Chase Kennedy and Cooper Blomstrom.
Gonzales said Smith "is super physical" and "teams don't run his way."
Brennan believes the 6-5, 265-pound Smith "will be an NFL player."
"I absolutely believe that, because you can see his impact when he's healthy," Brennan said. "His work ethic, combined with his athleticism and length, it makes him an outstanding candidate for the National Football League."
Added Gonzales: "Unbelievable human being and a locker room guy that you want."
Smith isn't concerned with his NFL Draft stock. His biggest priority is figuring out how to sack Utah quarterback Devon Dampier and slow down the Utes' rushing attack on Saturday.
Smith — also known by his UA teammates as "Mr. Redline" — has two home games left in his Arizona career, including the Territorial Cup on Nov. 28.
"Just staying in the present," Smith said. "Just enjoying the time I have left with the guys and focusing on one day at a time and self-improvement. I don't know if I could ever truly express how grateful I am for this experience.
"I'm just living in the moment right now."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports