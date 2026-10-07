Latimer | 21 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 2

Torbor | 21 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0

Head to Head

84 Rodney Gallagher III vs. 8 Kamari Wilson

Gallagher played three seasons for the Mountaineers as a four-star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, which is just over a 30-minute car ride from Morgantown. Gallagher was a gadget receiver and returner for the Mountaineers and played a season under Rich Rodriguez. Gallagher returns home in an elevated role, with starters Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter and Gio Richardson out.

The former IMG Academy (Florida) star has been a college football journeyman, with stops at Florida, Arizona State, Memphis and now West Virginia. Wilson was one of nearly 40 transfers West Virginia brought in this spring. In the 2022 recruiting cycle, the same class with UA quarterback Noah Fifita, Wilson was rated by ESPN as the top safety for the class.

7 Chase Kennedy vs. 4 Cam Cook

The Arizona linebacker is now up to four sacks in four games this season, matching his season total from a year ago. Kennedy tied for a team-high seven tackles in the win over Cincinnati last week. Not only does Kennedy have the most sacks on the team, the veteran linebacker has the third-most stops (8). Kennedy will play a vital role in slowing down quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and Cook.