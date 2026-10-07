A look at starting lineups, notable matchups and what to watch for when the Arizona Wildcats trek across the country to West Virginia to face the Mountaineers and former head coach Rich Rodriguez.
Arizona (4-1) vs. West Virginia (3-2)
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Where: Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, West Virginia)
TV: TNT, TruTV, HBO Max
Radio: 1290-AM, 107.5-FM
Point spread, over/under (via Action Network): Arizona -3.5, 60.5 points
Arizona Wildcats
2026 Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)
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WHEN ARIZONA IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 18 | Brandon Phelps | 6-3 | 207 | Jr.
LT | 73 | Matthew Lado | 6-6 | 320 | Jr.
LG | 59 | Rhino Tapa’atoutai | 6-5 | 320 | Sr.
C | 58 | Zach Henning | 6-4 | 310 | Sr.
RG | 63 | Alexander Doost | 6-7 | 335 | Sr.
RT | 71 | Tristan Bounds | 6-8 | 320 | 6th
TE | 87 | Tyler Powell | 6-7 | 245 | 5th
WR | 84 | Rodney Gallagher III | 5-10 | 180 | Sr.
WR | 17 | Isaiah Mizell | 6-1 | 170 | So.
QB | 1 | Noah Fifita | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
RB | 3 | Kedrick Reescano | 6-0 | 215 | Sr.
WHEN ARIZONA IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DL | 3 | Tre Smith | 6-5 | 265 | 6th
DL | 95 | Leroy Palu | 6-3 | 295 | Sr.
DL | 99 | Mays Pese | 6-3 | 290 | So.
LB | 7 | Chase Kennedy | 6-3 | 235 | 5th
LB | 6 | Taye Brown | 6-2 | 230 | Sr.
LB | 48 | Cooper Blomstrom | 6-2 | 245 | Sr.
NB | 15 | Malcolm Hartzog Jr. | 5-8 | 190 | 5th
CB | 8 | Jay’Vion Cole | 5-10 | 190 | 5th
CB | 9 | Tyrese Boss | 5-11 | 185 | Jr.
BS | 23 | Lee Molette III | 6-1 | 195 | 5th
FS | 13 | Cam Chapa | 5-11 | 195 | Jr.
UA 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | NORTHERN ARIZONA | W, 35-7
12 | at No. 15 BYU | L, 28-17
19 | NORTHERN ILLINOIS | W, 42-17
26 | at Washington State | W, 34-24
October
3 | CINCINNATI | W, 34-7
10 | at West Virginia | 9 a.m. | TNT
24 | IOWA STATE
31 | at No. 11 Texas Tech
November
6 | TCU*
14 | No. 12 UTAH
21 | at Kansas State
28 | ARIZONA STATE
Home games in Bold; *=Friday game
UA 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 124-168-3 | 1,415 | 13 | 44
Anderson | 6-11-2 | 84 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 61 | 218 | 3 | 3.6 | 43.6
Roberts | 16 | 162 | 1 | 10.1 | 40.4
Craig | 22 | 142 | 0 | 6.5 | 28.4
Fifita | 41 | 103 | 3 | 2.5 | 20.6
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
Richardson | 16 | 187 | 0 | 11.7 | 62.3
Mizell | 13 | 176 | 2 | 13.5 | 35.2
Hunter | 13 | 155 | 1 | 11.9 | 31
Phelps | 8 | 138 | 2 | 17.3 | 27.6
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 30 | 0.5 | 0 | 0 | 0
Blomstrom | 27 | 1.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Molette | 20 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Hartzog | 19 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Kennedy | 18 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
West Virginia Mountaineers
2026 record: 3-2 (0-2 Big 12)
WHEN WVU IS ON OFFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
WR | 80 | John Neider | 6-2 | 204 | Sr.
TE | 0 | Josh Sapp | 6-2 | 236 | 5th
LT | 74 | Kevin Brown | 6-6 | 294 | Fr.
LG | 52 | Nick Krahe | 6-6 | 312 | Sr.
C | 78 | Wes King | 6-3 | 308 | 5th
RG | 54 | Amare Grayson | 6-1 | 306 | Jr.
RT | 79 | Carsten Casady | 6-6 | 310 | Jr.
WR | 2 | DJ Epps | 5-11 | 188 | 5th
WR | 5 | Jaden Bray | 6-2 | 208 | 6th
QB | 3 | Michael Hawkins | 6-1 | 204 | Jr.
RB | 4 | Cam Cook | 5-9 | 202 | Sr.
WHEN WVU IS ON DEFENSE (PROJECTED):
[Pos. | No. | Name | Ht. | Wt. | Yr.]
DE | 18 | Zeke Durham-Campbell | 6-4 | 258 | 5th
DT | 52 | Corey McIntyre Jr. | 6-3 | 290 | Sr.
DT | 93 | Nate Gabriel | 6-3 | 296 | Jr.
DE | 50 | Harper Halloman | 6-2 | 255 | Jr.
LB | 15 | Ben Cutter | 6-0 | 225 | Sr.
LB | 33 | Ashton Woods | 6-3 | 228 | Jr.
NB | 1 | Geimere Latimer II | 5-10 | 189 | Sr.
CB | 7 | Chams Diagne | 6-3 | 209 | 5th
SS | 8 | Kamari Wilson | 6-0 | 210 | 5th
FS | 3 | Matt Sieg | 6-0 | 192 | Fr.
CB | 19 | Nick Taylor | 6-1 | 193 | Jr.
WVU 2026 SCHEDULE
September
5 | COASTAL CAROLINA | W, 31-24
12 | UT MARTIN | W, 52-7
19 | No. 25 VIRGINIA | W, 38-27
26 | OKLAHOMA STATE | L, 41-24
October
3 | at Iowa State | L, 45-42
10 | ARIZONA | 9 a.m., TNT
17 | CINCINNATI | 9 a.m., TNT
23 | at TCU
November
7 | at No. 11 Texas Tech
14 | KANSAS
21 | No. 22 HOUSTON
27 | at No. 12 Utah*
Home games in Bold; *= Friday game
WVU 2026 STATS
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Hawkins | 47-83-0 | 836 | 7 | 59
Fox | 2-4-0 | 27 | 0 | 16
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Cook | 119 | 652 | 5 | 5.5 | 130.4
Hawkins | 92 | 574 | 11 | 6.2 | 114.8
Latimer | 20 | 97 | 1 | 4.8 | 19.4
Boswell | 8 | 31 | 0 | 3.9 | 31
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Epps | 14 | 393 | 4 | 28.1 | 78.6
Bray | 9 | 152 | 0 | 16.9 | 30.4
Neider | 6 | 71 | 0 | 11.8 | 14.2
Weaver-Bomar | 3 | 67 | 1 | 22.3 | 16.8
Strachan | 4 | 46 | 0 | 11.5 | 15.3
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Patterson | 37 | 1 | 1 | 0 | 0
Wilson | 30 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Cutter | 28 | 1 | 0 | 1 | 0
Latimer | 21 | 1 | 0 | 0 | 2
Torbor | 21 | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0
Head to Head
84 Rodney Gallagher III vs. 8 Kamari Wilson
Gallagher played three seasons for the Mountaineers as a four-star wide receiver from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, which is just over a 30-minute car ride from Morgantown. Gallagher was a gadget receiver and returner for the Mountaineers and played a season under Rich Rodriguez. Gallagher returns home in an elevated role, with starters Tre Spivey, Chris Hunter and Gio Richardson out.
The former IMG Academy (Florida) star has been a college football journeyman, with stops at Florida, Arizona State, Memphis and now West Virginia. Wilson was one of nearly 40 transfers West Virginia brought in this spring. In the 2022 recruiting cycle, the same class with UA quarterback Noah Fifita, Wilson was rated by ESPN as the top safety for the class.
7 Chase Kennedy vs. 4 Cam Cook
The Arizona linebacker is now up to four sacks in four games this season, matching his season total from a year ago. Kennedy tied for a team-high seven tackles in the win over Cincinnati last week. Not only does Kennedy have the most sacks on the team, the veteran linebacker has the third-most stops (8). Kennedy will play a vital role in slowing down quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. and Cook.
The Big 12's leading rusher is averaging 130.4 yards per game this season. Cook also has by far the most rushing attempts in the Big 12 this season with 119 carries. The second-most rush attempts in the conference? His teammate, Hawkins (92). Cook was the Conference USA Player of the Year last season at Jacksonville State.
The matchup
When Arizona has the ball …
Will Arizona make it four straight games with a sack on the first offensive play from scrimmage? Despite the opening-play protection blunder the last three games, Arizona has the second-best passing unit in the Big 12, averaging 299.8 passing yards. Arizona's depth at receiver will be tested considering all three starters are out with injuries.
When West Virginia has the ball …
Only two teams in college football are running the ball better than West Virginia: Army and Air Force. West Virginia is a run-first team and has one of the best rushing quarterback-running back tandems in the conference. Falling behind and Hawkins being forced to throw could be problematic for West Virginia. Arizona could win this game on how fast it starts and its third-down defense.
College Football 27 prediction: Arizona 27, West Virginia 10
Despite Arizona dealing with injuries at wide receiver, Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita completed 29 of 35 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. Fifita's top target was Caleb Smith, who had three catches for 83 yards, and second-year wide receiver Isaiah Mizell, who had nine catches for 77 yards.
Arizona running back Kedrick Reescano had 15 carries for 80 yards and scored three touchdowns. UA safety Cam Chapa sealed the game with an interception. Arizona outscored the Mountaineers 20-0 in the second and third quarters.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports