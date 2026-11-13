Arizona sophomore wide receiver Giovanni Richardson was off to a promising start to be the Wildcats' leading receiver this season.
Richardson had 14 catches for 161 yards in the first five quarters of the season, but suffered a hamstring injury in the first quarter of Arizona's Week 2 loss to BYU.
"He was a difference maker and an impactful player," said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege.
Richardson sat out the next two games and returned to the lineup for Arizona's Big 12 home opener against the Cincinnati Bearcats. Richardson aggravated the same injury.
"I hurt it worse the second time," Richardson said.
The Arizona receiver missed the following two games against Iowa State and West Virginia, with a bye week in between. Richardson wasn't the only receiver to go down in the Cincinnati game: Tre Spivey suffered a season-ending foot injury and Chris Hunter went down with a leg injury.
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Arizona went multiple weeks without its three starting receivers — and starting tight end, with Cole Rusk missing five games with a leg injury.
Arizona sophomore Isaiah Mizell used it as an opportunity to ascend the pecking order at receiver and now the sophomore from Orlando leads the Wildcats with 40 catches for 753 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita said Mizell "is one of the more explosive players I've been around and probably the fastest receiver I've thrown to in my life."
"When you combine that with the process and the way he's going about his business and preparing, it's special," Fifita said after Arizona's loss to Texas Tech on Halloween. "Super proud of him and he has definitely given us a spark on offense."
Richardson returned for the Texas Tech game and had 11 catches for 171 yards in the Wildcats' win over TCU. Mizell had six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown — which he scored on Arizona's opening drive against TCU.
"There's a reason why we're different with him in the game," Doege said of Richardson. "He's a difference maker. I love his mentality. I enjoy being around him because he enjoys football."
Some of Richardson and Mizell's impactful plays this season have been extended plays and Fifita scrambling before firing a pass through a window.
"We all trust that Noah's first instinct is to throw it and then he'll try to run after that," Richardson said. "When he scrambles, we're still getting the ball, we just have to get in his sight."
Now that Mizell has proven to be a deep-ball threat and a reliable pass catcher, the addition of Richardson from injury gives the UA offense a dynamic tandem at receiver — not just this season, but next year as well.
Impacting Arizona's offense together was something Richardson and Mizell envisioned when they took a recruiting visit to Kansas State in 2024. Richardson's host? Spivey, who played two seasons at KSU before transferring to Arizona.
"It's a great feeling, because we've been talking about this since last year," Richardson said. "For it to be finally happening, it's God given."
Doege said, "I know Noah feels super confident" with Richardson being healthy.
"It gives a quarterback a super power, knowing one of the best receivers is back," Doege said. "There's comfort there and that brings confidence. Even me as a play caller, I'm like, 'Where's Gio? Let's find a way to get five the football and something good is going to happen.'
"I'm excited to have him back and he's practicing really well. I expect him to continue to be a big impact for our football team."
Richardson isn't worried about re-injuring himself and he "never really lost my confidence" despite suffering the same injury twice. Richardson is nearly two years removed from a broken fibula injury he suffered in the Class 6A state championship game as a star at Chandler Basha.
"Football is football," Richardson said. "You can never predict what is going to happen. I just go out there and know that I worked this hard to get back, so I know it's good to be back."
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports