Richardson returned for the Texas Tech game and had 11 catches for 171 yards in the Wildcats' win over TCU. Mizell had six catches for 78 yards and a touchdown — which he scored on Arizona's opening drive against TCU.

"There's a reason why we're different with him in the game," Doege said of Richardson. "He's a difference maker. I love his mentality. I enjoy being around him because he enjoys football."

Some of Richardson and Mizell's impactful plays this season have been extended plays and Fifita scrambling before firing a pass through a window.

"We all trust that Noah's first instinct is to throw it and then he'll try to run after that," Richardson said. "When he scrambles, we're still getting the ball, we just have to get in his sight."

Now that Mizell has proven to be a deep-ball threat and a reliable pass catcher, the addition of Richardson from injury gives the UA offense a dynamic tandem at receiver — not just this season, but next year as well.

Impacting Arizona's offense together was something Richardson and Mizell envisioned when they took a recruiting visit to Kansas State in 2024. Richardson's host? Spivey, who played two seasons at KSU before transferring to Arizona.

"It's a great feeling, because we've been talking about this since last year," Richardson said. "For it to be finally happening, it's God given."

Doege said, "I know Noah feels super confident" with Richardson being healthy.