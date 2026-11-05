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Arizona starting free safety Cam Chapa is out for the season with a hamstring injury, his father posted on Facebook.

Chapa was listed as out on the Big 12 availability report this week, but he had an undisclosed injury. Chapa had seven tackles and a forced fumble in Arizona's 34-26 loss to No. 13 Texas Tech last week in Lubbock.

Chapa emerged as a starter just before the bulk of Big 12 play and became one of the Wildcats' most productive defensive players. Chapa has the second-most tackles (38) behind linebacker Taye Brown (47) at Arizona this season.

The Northern Colorado transfer started the last four games at free safety and tallied 38 tackles, a forced fumble and an interception, along with 11 stops, according to Pro Football Focus. Chapa is Arizona's second-highest-graded defender (74.4) on PFF (with a minimum of 100 snaps).

The Wildcats are down two starters in their secondary this week against TCU: Chapa and cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who's set to miss his second straight game with a leg injury. Dwight Bootle II and Tyrese Boss are expected to be Arizona's starting cornerback tandem against TCU on Friday.

Walk-on-converted-scholarship safety and Iowa native Quinn Olson could conceivably step in for Chapa. Olson started the first four games of the season and has 19 tackles and an interception. Fourth-year safety Gavin Hunter played 18 defensive snaps against Texas Tech and had two pass deflections.

Chapa, who has two years of eligibility remaining, could potentially return for the postseason.