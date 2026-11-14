The next few minutes were a blur for the Wildcats; Scott was intercepted by Robert Nelson, who returned the ball to the 2. Michael Eubank's scoring drive put the Devils up by two touchdowns — too much to overcome, even for Arizona's high-powered offense.

While the Wildcats were able to drive and score in 57 seconds, John Bonano's onside kick failed - and with it went any chance for a comeback.

The Devils then ran the clock out.

Arizona outgained the Wildcats 522 yards to 460, but turned the ball over four times. Scott had an up-and-down Senior Night, completing 19 of 39 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns. Scott was intercepted three times. Scott was not made available to the media after the game. Running back Daniel Jenkins said the Cats' quarterback had nothing to be ashamed of. "I would tell him not to hang his head at all," he said. "You win some, you lose some, but at tbe end of the day, he's a helluva quarterback." Said Coach Rodriguez: "He's a stud."

Tailback Ka'Deem Carey ran 25 times for 172 yards, setting the UA's single-season rushing mark, but was limited for most of the second half because of a collarbone injury.

With the game's two stars — Carey and ASU defensive lineman Will Sutton — out, the teams turned to backups and down-the-depth-chart players to produce.

Arizona, for a while, found the right guys. The Wildcats scored 18 consecutive points to finish the third quarter, and seemed to have all the momentum.

Bonano booted a field goal and ran in a fake PAT for a two-point conversion, and Garic Wharton and Austin Hill caught touchdown passes as the Wildcats took a 27-17 lead.