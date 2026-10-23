Several bad things did happen to the Sun Devils, the biggest coming with 42 seconds left in the game and ASU trailing 21-17. Quarterback Paul Justin had driven his team from its own 36, starting with 2:03 left. He worked the right sideline, completing passes to wide receiver Eric Guliford and fullback Leonard Russell to the Arizona 24.

It appeared that Justin's five-year frustration and ASU's eight-year frustration with Arizona might end.

But the stage was set for another Wildcat big play in this series that has seen Arizona go 8-0-1 since a 24-13 loss to ASU in 1981 at Tempe.

"We've always had somebody do it," Greathouse said.

Last night it was safety Bobby Roland who intercepted a Justin pass intended for Guliford near the right sideline.

Roland said he didn't see the receiver behind him, but he did see the ball. He leaped and made the catch at the top of the jump.

"I didn't know I had it until I started running with it," said Roland, wearing a Hawaiian lei as were all the Wildcats. "I'm ready to kick back and lie in the sun."

Although the victory had nothing to do with it, the Wildcats officially received an invitation last night to the Eagle Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day in Honolulu.

The executive director of the bowl, Marcia Cherner, said that in compliance with NCAA rules, she gave Arizona Athletic Director Cedric Dempsey a written invitation at 6 p.m. local time. Dempsey accepted. The Wildcats will play Syracuse, 6-4-2.

The win raised Arizona's record to 7-4 and 5-4 in the Pacific-10 Conference. Arizona State fell to 4-6 and 2-5.