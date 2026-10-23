Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 64
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Date: Nov. 24, 1990
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 21-17
What was reported at the time:
By Ron Somers
The Arizona Daily Star
Arizona tailback Art Greathouse has the Wildcats' nine-year dominance of Arizona State figured out.
It's simple psychology.
"We know we're going to win," Greathouse said last night after Arizona won 21-17 before 57,112 at Arizona Stadium.
"They're waiting for something (bad) to happen. You can see it in their eyes."
Several bad things did happen to the Sun Devils, the biggest coming with 42 seconds left in the game and ASU trailing 21-17. Quarterback Paul Justin had driven his team from its own 36, starting with 2:03 left. He worked the right sideline, completing passes to wide receiver Eric Guliford and fullback Leonard Russell to the Arizona 24.
It appeared that Justin's five-year frustration and ASU's eight-year frustration with Arizona might end.
But the stage was set for another Wildcat big play in this series that has seen Arizona go 8-0-1 since a 24-13 loss to ASU in 1981 at Tempe.
"We've always had somebody do it," Greathouse said.
Last night it was safety Bobby Roland who intercepted a Justin pass intended for Guliford near the right sideline.
Roland said he didn't see the receiver behind him, but he did see the ball. He leaped and made the catch at the top of the jump.
"I didn't know I had it until I started running with it," said Roland, wearing a Hawaiian lei as were all the Wildcats. "I'm ready to kick back and lie in the sun."
Although the victory had nothing to do with it, the Wildcats officially received an invitation last night to the Eagle Aloha Bowl on Christmas Day in Honolulu.
The executive director of the bowl, Marcia Cherner, said that in compliance with NCAA rules, she gave Arizona Athletic Director Cedric Dempsey a written invitation at 6 p.m. local time. Dempsey accepted. The Wildcats will play Syracuse, 6-4-2.
The win raised Arizona's record to 7-4 and 5-4 in the Pacific-10 Conference. Arizona State fell to 4-6 and 2-5.
Roland's interception was not the only bad thing to happen to the Sun Devils. A miscue in the first quarter gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead. Brad Williams was in punt formation for ASU at its own 28-yard line. Snapper Drew Metcalf hiked the ball way over his head and into the end zone.
The ball rested about a yard and a half from the end line. Two Wildcats — Todd Burden and Jey Phillips — raced for the ball. The only question was who would get it and whether he would get it in the end zone for a touchdown or beyond the end zone for a safety.
"I was kind of worried because if the ball bounced one more time it would get out of bounds," Phillips said.
But it didn't, and Phillips pounced on it, sliding over the end line. He looked up to see the official ruling it a touchdown.
A television reporter asked Arizona coach Dick Tomey his reaction to the bad snap. Tomey said, laughing, "I was damn glad."
But Justin led a 75-yard drive, ending with Russell's 1-yard touchdown run to tie the score.
The Arizona offense was sputtering badly at that point, not getting a first down until 9:16 of the second quarter, three plays after George Malauulu relieved Ronald Veal at quarterback.
"We were struggling," Tomey said. "(Offensive coordinator) Rip Scherer made the decision."
It was the right one. Moments later Malauulu ran 8 yards for a touchdown and a 14-7 Arizona lead.
But ASU tied it with 59 seconds left in the half. Justin passed to Guliford, who found a seam between Burden and safety Jeff Hammerschmidt for a 20-yard touchdown.
ASU went ahead 17-14 in the third quarter on Mike Richey's 43-yard field goal.
Then ASU was hit with another bad thing. Russell took a pitchout and ran 10 yards to the ASU 47, where linebacker Jimmie Hopkins hit him hard. Russell fumbled, and Hopkins recovered.
That's when Greathouse went to work, pulled a hamstring and all. He was doubtful coming into the game and then felt the left hamstring snap in warmups. No big deal for Greathouse, playing in his final game at Arizona Stadium.
"I was highly motivated," he said. He said he couldn't run outside, so he ran inside instead. After Malauulu threw a 6-yard completion to tight end Richard Griffith, Greathouse ran for 3 yards, 4 yards, 4 yards again and 4 yards yet again to the ASU 26. Michael Bates dived for 3 yards. Greathouse ran for 8 more.
Five plays later, Greathouse dived in from a yard to put Arizona ahead 21-17.
But the game was far from over. The Sun Devils took over on their own 7, although they could not muster a drive. Williams got off a 65-yard punt to the Arizona 14. Facing a fourth-and-inches at the Arizona 23, Tomey said he nearly went for it. But he said that wasn't percentage football and the "gods" of football coaching, such as Amos Alonzo Stagg, would have punted. Tomey opted for the punt.
It was a scary moment for the Wildcats because punter Adam Grand had a 13-yarder off the side of his foot earlier in the game. But this time he delivered a 41-yarder to the ASU 36, where the Sun Devils began their drive to destiny.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 65 updates