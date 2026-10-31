Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 72
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Date: Nov. 27, 1998
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 50-42
By Anthony Gimino
The Arizona Daily Star
Arizona State player was bouncing up and down on the sideline. "Down it!" he screamed. "Down it!"
Precious seconds were ticking off the clock; the Sun Devils were at the UA 28, a touchdown and two-point conversion away from tying the game, an incredible comeback in the works, a wild game winding down, and Arizona's major bowl hopes on the line.
Four seconds, three seconds, two seconds...
Quarterback Ryan Kealy downed the ball with one second left.
With that one second, Kealy threw for Lenzie Jackson in the left corner of the end zone, but cornerback Kelvin Hunter was there. He leaped, knocked down the pass, incomplete, and then players ran onto the field while fans poured out of the stands and stormed the goalposts.
"I wasn't nervous at all," Hunter would say two minutes later, somehow calm amid the celebration of Arizona's crazy 50-42 victory. "We work on that all the time in practice."
Arizona's win last night before 57,953 at Arizona Stadium was the latest chapter in the UA's best-ever season. This victory might have been for the Rose Bowl, but that's now out of the hands of the 11-1 Wildcats.
Their fate rests with the outcome of other games and the selection committee.
"We've done everything we can do," said UA coach Dick Tomey. "I think this team is as good as anyone else."
Last night's game was filled with remarkable individual performances, foremost of which was Trung Canidate's Arizona-record 288 rushing yards on 18 carries. He scored on runs of 80, 66 and 48 yards, the final one coming with 4:02 left to give the UA a 50-35 lead.
"If you don't think Trung is the best back in the Pac-10, there's something wrong with you," said right guard Yusuf Scott. "He's one of the best backs in the country. He's the best back I've seen in my life."
Canidate's scoring runs in the past four games: 80, 75, 71, 66, 54, 48 and 45 yards.
"I've loved watching him since he was in high school," ASU safety Mitchell Freedman said of Canidate, who attended Phoenix Central High School.
"He's got great eyes to see the opening. He has great speed. I got a front row seat tonight to see how good he really is. I could barely see him though because he ran right past us."
Arizona needed Canidate's last long touchdown run because the Sun Devils weren't ready to quit.
Kealy drove ASU 85 yards in 11 plays, capped by a 23-yard TD pass to Jackson. That brought Arizona State within eight points with 1:52 left.
Brad Brennan recovered the onside kick for Arizona, but the Wildcats couldn't run out the clock. After a punt, ASU took over at its 20 with 49 seconds left. But Kealy, who threw for 511 yards, was out of magic on the final play.
Soon after, Brennan was sitting on the crossbar in the south end zone, soaking it all in — even as the public address announcer warned people to stay off the goalposts.
"I just wanted to sit on it and look down at everyone," he said.
"I was like, 'Wow, this is cool.' It was amazing. Everyone was going crazy. They didn't even know what was going on, but they were crazy."
Mostly, it was Arizona's running game against Arizona State's passing game. The teams combined for 1,169 yards and 92 points, making it the highest-scoring game in the 72-game history of the series.
The teams never stopped scoring. They combined for at least 21 points in each quarter. There were 13 touchdowns.
"They have heart and they fought," UA defensive tackle Daniel Greer said of ASU, which finished 5-6 and out of the bowl picture. "It wasn't a walk in the park, but they were just in the wrong place at the wrong time."
Other notable performances for Arizona came from linebacker Marcus Bell, who had 21 tackles, and from cornerback Chris McAlister, who blocked a punt, intercepted a pass and mostly silenced Jackson.
"Going into this game, it just got in my mind that I was going to have to have a great game," said Bell, a junior from St. Johns in eastern Arizona.
The Sun Devils took a 3-0 lead; Keith Smith then hit Brennan with a 72-yard pass two plays later. The Sun Devils took a 22-19 lead; Canidate then broke free for an 80-yard score on the next play.
Mostly, the first half can be filed under B for Bizarre.
Among the bizarre were a missed extra point, three failed two-point conversions, and a fake punt that was stopped short by inches.
Also, ASU jumped offsides when the UA had fourth-and-inches, an illegal formation penalty nullified an ASU fumble recovery of a muffed punt; and a holding call brought back Keith Smith's 81-yard touchdown run.
And turnovers on consecutive plays: After Freedman intercepted a pass in the end zone, Jeff Paulk fumbled on a run up the middle. Linebacker Scooter Sprotte was the only one who noticed the ball sitting on the turf outside the pile-up; he picked it up and ran 12 yards for a score and a 19-15 lead.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
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Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
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