With that one second, Kealy threw for Lenzie Jackson in the left corner of the end zone, but cornerback Kelvin Hunter was there. He leaped, knocked down the pass, incomplete, and then players ran onto the field while fans poured out of the stands and stormed the goalposts.

"I wasn't nervous at all," Hunter would say two minutes later, somehow calm amid the celebration of Arizona's crazy 50-42 victory. "We work on that all the time in practice."

Arizona's win last night before 57,953 at Arizona Stadium was the latest chapter in the UA's best-ever season. This victory might have been for the Rose Bowl, but that's now out of the hands of the 11-1 Wildcats.

Their fate rests with the outcome of other games and the selection committee.

"We've done everything we can do," said UA coach Dick Tomey. "I think this team is as good as anyone else."

Last night's game was filled with remarkable individual performances, foremost of which was Trung Canidate's Arizona-record 288 rushing yards on 18 carries. He scored on runs of 80, 66 and 48 yards, the final one coming with 4:02 left to give the UA a 50-35 lead.

"If you don't think Trung is the best back in the Pac-10, there's something wrong with you," said right guard Yusuf Scott. "He's one of the best backs in the country. He's the best back I've seen in my life."

Canidate's scoring runs in the past four games: 80, 75, 71, 66, 54, 48 and 45 yards.

"I've loved watching him since he was in high school," ASU safety Mitchell Freedman said of Canidate, who attended Phoenix Central High School.