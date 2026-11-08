Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 80
People are also reading…
Date: Nov. 25, 2006
Where: Tucson
Winner: ASU, 28-14
What was reported at the time:
By Ryan Finley
Arizona Daily Star
The reconstruction of Arizona football will have to wait. Maybe a month. Maybe nine.
Arizona's 28-14 home loss to Arizona State on Saturday has robbed the Wildcats of any say in the matter.
The UA remains bowl-eligible at 6-6 overall and 4-5 in Pac-10 play, but could still be passed over for a postseason game.
The Wildcats must hope that USC beats UCLA next week, and that the Hawaii or Poinsettia bowls offer the Cats a bid over other teams.
Otherwise, Arizona's bowl-less streak will extend to an eighth straight season following a demoralizing loss.
"We're going to be at the mercy of the bowls, but hopefully we'll get that opportunity," UA coach Mike Stoops said somberly following Saturday's game. "We'll have to wait and see."
If Arizona was ready for a bowl game, it didn't show Saturday.
A slow start and a devastating injury to quarterback Willie Tuitama exposed the Wildcats as not ready for prime time. They played nervously, tentatively and flatly in the first quarter and paid for it.
Arizona State (7-5, 4-5) came out of the chute with a 21-point barrage in the first quarter, knocking the Wildcats on their heels before the capacity crowd of 57,895 had a chance to sit down.
ASU quarterback Rudy Carpenter threw touchdown passes of 26, 38 and 7 yards to spark the Sun Devils.
His third scoring pass came after Arizona's Nick Folk muffed a snap on a punt attempt. The ball rolled on the Arizona Stadium turf and Folk, trying to avoid ASU defenders, dribbled it like a soccer ball. He was called for a pair of illegal touches, and ASU was given the ball at the Wildcats' 7. The Devils scored on the next play.
The Wildcats' gaffe was the second of two devastating miscues that cost them the game.
Earlier in the quarter, the Sun Devils lined up to punt on fourth-and-eight when the Wildcats, unable to find the right personnel, called a timeout.
Arizona found the right package but was fooled when ASU unexpectedly brought Carpenter back out.
Rather than call another timeout, Arizona rearranged its punt-return team and hoped for the best.
The worst happened. ASU receiver Jamaal Lewis found a seam and the end zone, to make it 14-0.
"We just didn't do what we needed to do," UA linebacker Spencer Larsen said. "We weren't in the right spots. People were missing assignments."
Added Stoops: "A lot of our old habits came back on us."
If those two touchdowns put the Wildcats on the ropes, then ASU's defensive end Kyle Caldwell knocked them - and Tuitama - out cold.
Caldwell gave Tuitama his third concussion of the season when he hit him late, and from behind, midway through the second quarter.
Tuitama stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the game.
"He wanted to go back in again but it's ... you know, it's just not right," Stoops said.
Caldwell was flagged for a late hit, one that Stoops and UA players described as "cheap" and "dirty."
Backup Adam Austin finished the game and struggled.
He threw two third-quarter interceptions, one of which Arizona State turned into the game's only second-half points.
But Austin wasn't the scapegoat for an overall sloppy performance.
"You can point your finger at a lot of things," wide receiver Mike Thomas said.
Like Arizona's inconsistency. This year's Wildcats have been a prognosticator's nightmare, defeating some of the best teams in the conference and struggling in winnable games.
Arizona came back to life this month with wins over three tough teams: Washington State, Cal and Oregon.
They had seemingly turned the corner before a lot of their old problems - poor blocking, an anemic running game and a propensity to disappear for stretches on defense - came flooding back Saturday.
"What's wrong with us?" Larsen wondered aloud. "The thing is, we beat teams people weren't expecting us to beat and we lose to teams we were expecting to beat. There were games when we didn't show up and didn't play to our capabilities, and this was one of them."
The 2006 Wildcats may never get a chance to redeem themselves.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
-
Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
-
Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
-
Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 81 updates