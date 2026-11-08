Otherwise, Arizona's bowl-less streak will extend to an eighth straight season following a demoralizing loss.

"We're going to be at the mercy of the bowls, but hopefully we'll get that opportunity," UA coach Mike Stoops said somberly following Saturday's game. "We'll have to wait and see."

If Arizona was ready for a bowl game, it didn't show Saturday.

A slow start and a devastating injury to quarterback Willie Tuitama exposed the Wildcats as not ready for prime time. They played nervously, tentatively and flatly in the first quarter and paid for it.

Arizona State (7-5, 4-5) came out of the chute with a 21-point barrage in the first quarter, knocking the Wildcats on their heels before the capacity crowd of 57,895 had a chance to sit down.

ASU quarterback Rudy Carpenter threw touchdown passes of 26, 38 and 7 yards to spark the Sun Devils.

His third scoring pass came after Arizona's Nick Folk muffed a snap on a punt attempt. The ball rolled on the Arizona Stadium turf and Folk, trying to avoid ASU defenders, dribbled it like a soccer ball. He was called for a pair of illegal touches, and ASU was given the ball at the Wildcats' 7. The Devils scored on the next play.

The Wildcats' gaffe was the second of two devastating miscues that cost them the game.

Earlier in the quarter, the Sun Devils lined up to punt on fourth-and-eight when the Wildcats, unable to find the right personnel, called a timeout.

Arizona found the right package but was fooled when ASU unexpectedly brought Carpenter back out.