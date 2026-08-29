How was it going through a full year under Doege and then going through another spring and training camp this year?

A: “It’s amazing. I don’t think our relationship could grow much more. That guy means so much to me and he has helped me in so many ways. I’m so grateful to have him not just in my life, but have him for another year as a coach. He has inspired me and this offense and has taken this offense to new limits. Being in Year 2 with him, the confidence is at an all-time high.

“We’re executing at a high level. … The guys believe in him. We’ll follow him to the ends of this earth. I’m super proud of and super happy to be a part of Coach Doege’s offense again. … This is the best scheme I’ve ever been a part of.”

Second-year wide receiver Giovanni Richardson was one of your top targets in training camp. What impresses you when you look at his skillset and growth as a player?

A: “He’s the definition of a slot receiver. I can go on and on about Gio. As a person, he’s one of the best people to be around because of his humor and how funny he is, how witty he is. He reminds me of (Tetairoa McMillan), in a sense, where the moment is never too big for him.

“It doesn’t matter how hot the situation might be, what adversity there might be, he’s always levelheaded and you know Gio is going to make a play every time you need one. … He has a feel to him, instincts and an IQ that allows him to create space and feel things you wouldn’t necessarily draw up on a playbook. He’s one of our faster receivers and his competitive nature allows him to attack the ball in the air and make plays.