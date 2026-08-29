Even though Arizona’s offense is going into Year 2 under offensive coordinator Seth Doege, not much has been added to the Wildcats’ offensive playbook. But Arizona’s offense — which ranked fourth in the Big 12 in passing yards last season — has evolved.
Another year with the same system and the same starting quarterback, Noah Fifita, “we’re able to get out of things a little bit quicker because of Noah’s mastery of it,” Doege said.
“We can call two plays, and he can identify what we’re looking for and go after one or the other,” Doege added. “We have a lot of motions and sets that are different than last year. It has expanded.
“I don’t think it has expanded too much, but it has definitely expanded. The reason it expanded is because of Noah. Noah is allowing us to do a lot of different things because of his ability to process and get us in and out quickly. … I’m excited to showcase some of the stuff that nobody has seen yet.”
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After Arizona’s final training camp practice, Fifita said the Arizona offense “progressed a lot.”
“We took some huge strides,” Fifita said. “Obviously in training camp, there’s some lulls, especially against the defense we’re going against. I’m super proud of the steps we’ve taken and I feel like we’ve grown in a lot of ways from execution, to mentality and upholding the standard. We’ve got some more work to do for Game 1.”
Here some other tidbits from Fifita’s final media availability, as the Wildcats shift their focus to the season opener against Northern Arizona on Saturday.
Earlier in training camp, linebacker Dash Fifita, your younger brother, intercepted one of your passes. What was that moment like for you?
“That one hurt a little bit, for sure. I knew right when it came off my hand. It came off wrong. He made a great play and his coverage skills are extremely underrated. I think he had a great camp in his own right. As a brother, I’m super proud of him and super happy for him. But as a competitor, that one hurt.”
What goes into your meticulous note-taking process on your iPad during film sessions?
A: “I always take pride in my preparation. That’s something I take pride in my entire life, because of my dad. My dad made sure I stayed in the film room. I remember being young and most kids are doing homework and he would make me sit down to watch film before I knew what I was watching. Preparation, being undersized has always been super important to me. … I kind of have OCD, in a sense.
“Color-coordinating is super important to me, making sure everything looks nice and then it’s a way for me to remember things. … My fianceé bought (the iPad) for me. That’s probabaly the best purchase I’ve had in a long time. It takes off a lot of steps and helps me in a lot of ways.”
Who has been the most improved Arizona receiver over the course of training camp?
A: “I’ve talked a lot about our receiver room and how special that group is on and off the field. I’m going to throw the young bucks in there, (Caleb) ‘Jet’ Smith and R.J. Mosley. They had a tremendous camp in their own right. R.J. is one of the better 50-50 ball (guys) I’ve seen in my years here. The way he attacks the ball, his body control, it seems like he always goes up and catches it.
“They’re both professionals. Jet, his competitive spirit and the plays he’s been able to make, he creates seperation and attacks with the ball and makes plays with the ball in his hands. I’m super excited and for the growth they’ve had. I do expect them to help us a lot this year.”
After losing five starters from the defensive secondary, what was it like going against the rising returners and newcomers in practice?
A: “We got guys. For anybody who was concerened about losing five DBs to the draft, we reloaded in that area. They gave us some problems in fall camp and that’s saying a lot, because I think our receivers can go up against anybody in the country. Malcolm Hartzog is probably one of the better DBs I’ve played against in practice and that’s saying a lot considering the DBs we’ve had walk through this building.
“Jay’Vion Cole is probably the best cornerback in the Big 12 and the IQ that Malcolm has and then you add (Dwight Bootle) and Quinn Olson has gotten the best end of me, so I’m excited to silence the critics.”
Doege declared second-year Dallas native Sawyer Anderson the backup quarterback for this season. What did Anderson do to get the nod?
A: “I think he knows the importance of that. He was in our shadow last year. He followed us last year and we talked the same lingo coming off the sideline. He was someone I trusted last year to tell me what he saw. To speak as Saw as a person, he’s one of the better people I’ve been around. His genuineness, how happy he is when other people have success, it’s contagious.
“It makes you want to cheer for him and root for him. He had an icredible fall camp. He made some throws that even I looked at him like, ‘I don’t know if I would’ve made that decision or made that throw.’ He fits some things in some tight windows and is the fastest quarterback in the room, so he’s got some underrated speed. That kid is a special person and a special player. I’m excited for him to fulfill that role.”
How was it going through a full year under Doege and then going through another spring and training camp this year?
A: “It’s amazing. I don’t think our relationship could grow much more. That guy means so much to me and he has helped me in so many ways. I’m so grateful to have him not just in my life, but have him for another year as a coach. He has inspired me and this offense and has taken this offense to new limits. Being in Year 2 with him, the confidence is at an all-time high.
“We’re executing at a high level. … The guys believe in him. We’ll follow him to the ends of this earth. I’m super proud of and super happy to be a part of Coach Doege’s offense again. … This is the best scheme I’ve ever been a part of.”
Second-year wide receiver Giovanni Richardson was one of your top targets in training camp. What impresses you when you look at his skillset and growth as a player?
A: “He’s the definition of a slot receiver. I can go on and on about Gio. As a person, he’s one of the best people to be around because of his humor and how funny he is, how witty he is. He reminds me of (Tetairoa McMillan), in a sense, where the moment is never too big for him.
“It doesn’t matter how hot the situation might be, what adversity there might be, he’s always levelheaded and you know Gio is going to make a play every time you need one. … He has a feel to him, instincts and an IQ that allows him to create space and feel things you wouldn’t necessarily draw up on a playbook. He’s one of our faster receivers and his competitive nature allows him to attack the ball in the air and make plays.
“I fully expect Gio Richardson to be one of our guys. When we need a play, I’m going to look for him. I’m super excited for him and I think he’s going to turn the world upside down.”
What did it mean to you for the program to buy billboards in Arizona to promote your Heisman Trophy campaign?
A: “I didn’t really see it. Everybody was kind of talking about it in the locker room. I thought they were mocking and making fun, so I didn’t see it until I got home. It’s an honor. It really is. I’m super grateful for it. Tucson has accepted me with open arms.
“I’m super appreciative of the community, super appreciaitive of the people who made that possible. The mission is still the mission: it’s all about this team, one game at a time and doing everything we want to do with our team goals. It’s a blessing, but I’m more worried about the Rose Bowl and things we’re trying to accomplish with this team.”
It’s your last season opener in your last season at Arizona. How are you processing this week?
A: “I’m enjoying every moment, for sure. This is all I’ve ever prayed about and dreamt of. God has given me more than I could ever ask for. One last year at Arizona with Coach Doege and my little brother, I couldn’t have imagined it any other way. I’m definitely trying to enjoy it, but there’s a mission, a focus and a goal we’re trying to complete. Heads down, eyes up.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports