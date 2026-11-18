Grant provided the knockout blow, a 63-yard run into the end zone with 7:45 remaining. Grant spent the first 3½ seasons of his UA career as a wide receiver. Injuries forced him to move to tailback in late October. He was happy to volunteer.

The defense also did its part. Although ASU scored 35 points and accumulated 492 yards, Arizona forced two turnovers – the first time the Wildcats have had multiple takeaways since their last victory.

Additionally, Arizona stopped ASU five times on fourth down.

“The key defensively was the fourth-down stops,” Rodriguez said. “We got a couple turnovers. It’s amazing when you get good field position what it can do for your offense.”

Another factor that helped Arizona’s offense: The no-huddling Wildcats huddled. They did so, Dawkins said, to prevent the Sun Devils from stealing their signals. Washington State coach Mike Leach accused ASU of stealing signs earlier this season, leading to a confrontational exchange with Graham after their game.

“ASU be cheating,” Dawkins said. “They know our signals. Sometimes they’ll call out some of our calls – the defense will be calling out our plays. We had to switch it up a little bit. We had wrist bands just in case. ASU always has tricks up their sleeve, but we had tricks up our sleeve.”

Arizona had one final treat for its loyal, patient fans, whom Rodriguez thanked afterward. He also delivered a message about the future.