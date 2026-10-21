That allowed Arizona to extend its record in the rivalry to 6-0-1 since 1982, and to finish the season with a 7-4 record, good for third place in the Pacific-10 Conference. Arizona State closes out with a 6-5 record, 3-4 in the Pac-10, good for fifth place.

Arizona sent 16 more seniors on their way without ever losing to Arizona State. Among those was Hill, who caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Ronald Veal before his improbable catch to cap the first half.

"Big Ben Right" was the call. But it might as well have been "Hail Mary" because Amen was the answer when Hill caught a 55-yard touchdown pass as the first half ended to give the Wildcats a 21-18 lead.

The Sun Devils had just driven 81 yards and soaked up all but the last 34 seconds on the first-half clock to score a touchdown for an 18-14 lead.

Arizona had worked the ball to its 45 and had seven seconds left on the clock when it set up for a final toss to try to forge ahead.

"I was just figuring we were going to run the clock out," said Hill.

Instead, Arizona sent three wide receivers to the right, and Veal threw deep to where they had been dispatched.

Smith, who wears jersey No. 7, had the ball hit him in the hands. As he bobbled it, Hill raced by and took it from him and ran it into the end zone.

"It happened so quick, it's kind of hard to explain," Smith said. "The throw was real high and I slightly pushed the defensive back. I caught it and at the same time flipped it off to Derek. He just snatched it and ran into the end zone."