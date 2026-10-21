Editor’s note: This year, UA and ASU football will face off for the 100th time in what has come to be known as the Territorial Cup game. Leading up to that Nov. 28 matchup, which will be played right here in Tucson, we will be republishing the Arizona Daily Star’s coverage of each rivalry game — one a day — going back to their first meeting in 1899. Tune in daily for a blast from the past.
Some important things to keep in mind: This isn’t the 100th anniversary; the upcoming meeting will be the 100th time the teams have gone head-to-head. There were a number of years that they didn’t compete against one another. The Wildcats lead the all-time series vs. the Sun Devils, 52-46-1.
Matchup: Game 62
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Date: Nov. 26, 1988
Where: Tucson
Winner: Arizona, 28-18
What was reported at the time:
By Jay Gonzales
The Arizona Daily Star
Melvin Smith was wearing the number.
Alonzo Washington was wearing a smile.
And Derek Hill provided his final thrill at the University of Arizona as the Wildcats made it seven straight without a loss to Arizona State with a 28-18 victory last night at Arizona Stadium.
Washington rushed for a career-high 150 yards and scored two touchdowns, while Hill provided the Wildcats with their version of "The Catch" for the eventual winning touchdown.
That allowed Arizona to extend its record in the rivalry to 6-0-1 since 1982, and to finish the season with a 7-4 record, good for third place in the Pacific-10 Conference. Arizona State closes out with a 6-5 record, 3-4 in the Pac-10, good for fifth place.
Arizona sent 16 more seniors on their way without ever losing to Arizona State. Among those was Hill, who caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Ronald Veal before his improbable catch to cap the first half.
"Big Ben Right" was the call. But it might as well have been "Hail Mary" because Amen was the answer when Hill caught a 55-yard touchdown pass as the first half ended to give the Wildcats a 21-18 lead.
The Sun Devils had just driven 81 yards and soaked up all but the last 34 seconds on the first-half clock to score a touchdown for an 18-14 lead.
Arizona had worked the ball to its 45 and had seven seconds left on the clock when it set up for a final toss to try to forge ahead.
"I was just figuring we were going to run the clock out," said Hill.
Instead, Arizona sent three wide receivers to the right, and Veal threw deep to where they had been dispatched.
Smith, who wears jersey No. 7, had the ball hit him in the hands. As he bobbled it, Hill raced by and took it from him and ran it into the end zone.
"It happened so quick, it's kind of hard to explain," Smith said. "The throw was real high and I slightly pushed the defensive back. I caught it and at the same time flipped it off to Derek. He just snatched it and ran into the end zone."
UA Coach Dick Tomey said, "If you run that play eight times, you'll hit it once. The key thing is we weren't satisfied with sitting on the ball and Ronnie put it up there to be caught."
The score virtually erased a first half in which the Sun Devils had success with both facets of its offense. ASU ground out 262 yards total offense in the first half, 125 of that on the ground. The Sun Devils finished with 373 yards total offense to Arizona's 424.
Quarterback Paul Justin passed twice to tight end Ryan McReynolds for touchdowns in the first half, and Bruce Perkins ran 44 yards for the Sun Devils' other score.
"We felt that we dominated the first half offensively," McReynolds said. "We tried to come out and do the same thing in the second half. It just didn't happen."
ASU didn't convert any of its point-after attempts. Placekicker Alan Zendejas, whose brothers Luis and Max left their own marks on the rivalry as kickers for ASU and Arizona respectively, missed his first PAT attempt and also missed a 25-yard field goal attempt when he hit the left upright in the first half.
ASU missed attempts at two-point conversions after their last two scores.
"Our inability to convert a field goal and our inability to stop them rushing was obviously the key," said ASU Coach Larry Marmie. "Their fullback game was something that concerned us going in, and they did a good job with it."
Washington keyed Arizona's second scoring drive by gaining 52 of the 65 yards the Wildcats traveled to take a 14-12 lead.
"All (the credit) has to go to the line and the coaches. Everything was open. The line just dominated," said Washington, a junior-college transfer whose only two 100-yard rushing games at the UA came in his two appearances against Arizona State.
He had 116 yards at halftime on only 11 carries and added 29 yards to his rushing total in Arizona's 20-play, 82-yard drive in the third quarter. That gave the Wildcats their final margin of victory. Washington got the last 11 yards on a screen pass from Veal.
"That was a great drive," Tomey said. "That has to take some starch out of you."
Washington said it was "just coincidence" that his two best performances were against Arizona State.
"All I was wishing for was to go out with a win and play my hardest and hopefully have my best game," he said.
Climb into the Arizona Daily Star’s time machine as we revisit every Territorial Cup matchup between U of A and ASU football ahead of the Nov.…
In this Series
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU football rivalry matchup
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Updated
Territorial Cup countdown to the 100th UA-ASU rivalry matchup
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Arizona-ASU Game 1: A ‘rough and tumble’ debut for football rivalry in 1899
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Updated
Arizona-ASU Game 2: Arizona shuts out Tempe Normal in 1902 clash
- 64 updates