In the 451 UA football games Jeffries has broadcast in nearly four decades, the Wildcats are 231-229-4 — 95 of those wins are from Tomey. Including the Aloha Bowl in 1986, which was head coach Larry Smith’s last game, Jeffries was the play-by-play broadcaster for all 10 of Arizona’s bowl wins.

Leading up to his 40th football season as the voice of the Wildcats, Jeffries joined ESPN Tucson’s “Spears & Ali” to reflect on his career in Tucson.

Do you ever think about the butterfly effect of you opting to fill in for Scott and how that changed the trajectory of your career?

A: “It was never part of the plan, but it was my desire. That’s what I wanted to do, and that’s why I came to Tucson to work at the U of A, because I wanted to get there. I had been turned down for the job several times. I was doing the pregame and postgame show and moved into sideline reporting and did color analyst for basketball. The hope was that I wanted the play-by-play job.

“I got turned down a couple of times and I don’t want to say I was discouraged, but I said, ‘Boy, I gotta keep with it and be patient and persistent.’ And I was. … If that opportunity for the Aloha Bowl hadn’t come up, could that have changed things? You never know the direction our lives take, but that was one that certainly helped me. There’s a lot of people to be thankful for. It wasn’t just me, it was a lot of people who helped me in that direction and Ray was at the forefront of that.”

Those nerves you felt before your first broadcast, have you had that same feeling again?