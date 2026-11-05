Prefer us on Google Learn More

Sonny Dykes is back.

The TCU head coach returns to the sidelines of Casino Del Sol Stadium on Friday, when the visiting Horned Frogs take on the No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats.

This time, Dykes will be on the sideline he coached on for multiple seasons, when he was the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats from 2007-09, now that visitors use the sideline in front of the Zona Zoo — a change that was made this season.

While Dykes was at Arizona, he mentored quarterbacks Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama, the program’s two best passers behind Noah Fifita, who set the UA career passing yards record earlier this season.

Dykes said Fifita “plays with a lot of confidence.”

“He's an interesting guy. He's not very big, but he's very creative as a runner, as a passer,” Dykes told reporters this week. “He can run and make big plays as a runner. … The thing that probably concerns you as much as anything is his ability to keep plays alive in the pocket and then find receivers down the field. He probably does as good as any quarterbacks that I've seen in a long time. He's a really talented guy."

Dykes was a key part of Arizona’s success under head coach Mike Stoops. In Dykes’ second season as Arizona’s offensive coordinator in 2008, the Wildcats ended a 10-year bowl drought with a win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl. Arizona had the third-most productive offense in the Pac-10 behind Oregon and USC in 2008, a unit that had Tuitama, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Mike Thomas.

Dykes’ time at Arizona “was really important” to the foundation of his coaching career.