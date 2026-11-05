Sonny Dykes is back.
The TCU head coach returns to the sidelines of Casino Del Sol Stadium on Friday, when the visiting Horned Frogs take on the No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats.
This time, Dykes will be on the sideline he coached on for multiple seasons, when he was the offensive coordinator for the Wildcats from 2007-09, now that visitors use the sideline in front of the Zona Zoo — a change that was made this season.
While Dykes was at Arizona, he mentored quarterbacks Nick Foles and Willie Tuitama, the program’s two best passers behind Noah Fifita, who set the UA career passing yards record earlier this season.
Dykes said Fifita “plays with a lot of confidence.”
“He's an interesting guy. He's not very big, but he's very creative as a runner, as a passer,” Dykes told reporters this week. “He can run and make big plays as a runner. … The thing that probably concerns you as much as anything is his ability to keep plays alive in the pocket and then find receivers down the field. He probably does as good as any quarterbacks that I've seen in a long time. He's a really talented guy."
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Dykes was a key part of Arizona’s success under head coach Mike Stoops. In Dykes’ second season as Arizona’s offensive coordinator in 2008, the Wildcats ended a 10-year bowl drought with a win over BYU in the Las Vegas Bowl. Arizona had the third-most productive offense in the Pac-10 behind Oregon and USC in 2008, a unit that had Tuitama, tight end Rob Gronkowski and wide receiver Mike Thomas.
Dykes’ time at Arizona “was really important” to the foundation of his coaching career.
“We had some big wins,” Dykes said. “It was a great experience. My three years there got me on the radar as far as having an opportunity to become a head coach.”
Since 2009, Dykes has been the head coach of Louisiana Tech, Cal, SMU and TCU and has a 110-84 record. Dykes was Cal’s head coach in 2014, when the Wildcats rallied to beat the Golden Bears in Tucson with a walk-off Hail Mary pass from Anu Solomon to Austin Hill — a play known as “Hill Mary.” That Cal team had Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Dykes is in his fifth season at TCU and has a 40-21 record with the Horned Frogs. Dykes led TCU to a 13-2 record and a national runner-up finish in his first season at the helm in 2022. After dropping to 5-7 in 2023, TCU put together back-to-back nine-win seasons in 2024 and ‘25. The Horned Frogs are 3-1 in the postseason under Dykes.
Dykes is also connected to several members of Arizona’s coaching staff. Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales is “good friends” with Dykes and said they nearly worked together at Cal and TCU. Gonzales and Dykes often golf at the Pebble Beach Coaches Classic in California. Dykes told Gonzales Arizona “was one of his favorite places to coach,” said Arizona’s defensive coordinator.
Even though Dykes is a renowned offensive play-caller, TCU ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 in nearly every offensive category except for passing. TCU quarterback Jaden Craig, who holds nearly every passing record at Harvard, is third in the Big 12 in passing yards (2,207) behind Oklahoma State’s Drew Mestemaker and Fifita.
“I think Sonny is a phenomenal football coach,” Gonzales said. “It’ll be a huge challenge to go up against, an exciting challenge.”
Dykes is also a Lubbock, Texas native and former offensive assistant under the late Mike Leach at Texas Tech. Dykes coached at Texas Tech from 2004-06 and helped run summer camps for Leach at TTU, where he met Arizona offensive coordinator and former Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege. Dykes, who played baseball for the Red Raiders from 1979-83, was the first Texas Tech coach to talk to Doege about playing for the hometown Red Raiders on scholarship.
By the time Doege got to Texas Tech, Dykes was at Arizona, calling plays for the first time in his career.
“Sonny was someone I looked up to and respected,” Doege said. “He has always been good to me. We haven’t been in touch for a long time, but I’ve kept up with his career. Just because he was good to me when I was young, I really respect him.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports